"It Was Seriously Disturbing": People Who Attended Their High School Reunions Are Sharing The Most Shocking Twists They Discovered Since Graduation

An alligator was spotted feasting on a python at the Everglades National Park in Florida, on March 29.Footage captured by Katina Boychew shows an alligator repeatedly slamming a limp python onto the ground as it chews on the animal.Boychew told Storyful that she was in the middle of a bike ride when she was informed of the ordeal by a fellow park goer. “He would start whipping the python around for a minute and then he would take a break. At one point he was just holding it close to him in his arms,” said Boychew.Boychew also told Storyful that she had watched the alligator eat the python for two hours, by which point the alligator seemed to have slowed down its pace. Credit: Katina Boychew via Storyful