    Seritage Growth Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter.

    The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had a funds from operations loss of $27.2 million, or 49 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $1.2 million, or 3 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period.

    The company's shares have fallen 74% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 75% in the last 12 months.

