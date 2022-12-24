'The Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj returns to France

FILE PHOTO: French serial killer Charles Sobhraj leaves Kathmandu district court after his hearing in Kathmandu
Antony Paone
·2 min read

By Antony Paone

PARIS (Reuters) -Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police believe killed more than 20 western backpackers on the "hippie trail" through Asia in the 1970s and 1980s, returned to France on Saturday after nearly two decades behind bars in Nepal.

Nepal's Supreme Court ordered the release of Sobhraj, known as the "bikini killer" in Thailand, and 'The Serpent" for his evasion of police, on Wednesday citing his advanced age and health.

A French national who was born to an Indian father and Vietnamese mother, Sobhraj, 78, landed at Paris' main international airport on a commercial flight shortly after 7 a.m.

Sobhraj was met by his lawyer inside a terminal building, according to author Jean-Charles Deniau who wrote 'Moi, le Serpent" (Me, the Serpent) and was in contact with Sobhraj after his arrival.

Border police were conducting identity checks, French media reported. Sobhraj's lawyer did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Sobhraj had been held in a high-security prison in Nepal since 2003, when he was arrested on charges of murdering American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975. He was later found guilty of killing Bronzich's Canadian friend, Laurent Carriere, and had served 19 years out of a 20-year sentence.

But he was suspected of more murders, including in Thailand, where police say he killed six women in the 1970s, some of whom turned up dead on a beach near the resort of Pattaya.

He was jailed in India for poisoning a group of French tourists in the capital, New Delhi, in 1976, before he could stand trial on the charges against him in Thailand.

Sobhraj told French news agency AFP on the flight out of Nepal that he was not guilty of murdering Bronzich and Carriere and that the case against him was built on fake documents.

"I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people," AFP quoted Sobhraj as saying.

Associates have previously described Sobhraj, 78, as a con artist, a seducer, a robber and a murderer.

In 2021, the BBC and Netflix produced a drama series based on the story of Sobhraj’s alleged killings.

France's interior and justice ministries did not respond to Reuters questions about whether Sobhraj might face criminal charges in France. The statute of limitations for most serious crimes in France is 20 years.

(Reporting by Antony Paone and Richard Lough; Editing by William Mallard and Hugh Lawson)

  'The Serpent' Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison

    STORY: A convicted killer blamed for a string of murders in the 1970s and 80s was released from prison in Nepal Friday (December 23).Charles Sobhraj was driven out of Central Jail in Kathmandu by a long line of police cars.The French national is suspected of killing more than 20 western backpackers on the so-called "hippie trail" in Asia.The 78 year-old is widely known as the "bikini killer", and "The Serpent" for his use of disguises and evasion of police.Nepal's Supreme Court ordered his released on Wednesday (December 21), citing his age.Sobhraj has been held at a high-security prison in Nepal since 2003, and served 19 years of a 20-year sentence.That after he was arrested on charges of murdering American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975.Sobhraj was later found guilty of killing her Canadian friend, Laurent Carriere.But he is suspected of many more murders.Police say he allegedly drugged and killed six women in the 1970s in Thailand.And he was previously jailed in India for poisoning a group of French tourists in New Delhi in 1976.But he escaped in 1986 after he drugged prison guards with cookies and cakes laced with sleeping pills, though he was later rearrested.His notoriety has been the subject of several dramatizations, including a Netflix and BBC joint production released last year.Sobhraj's true number of victims across decades and several countries is unknown.His lawyer told Reuters he is now expected to return to France.

  The Serpent – Where Charles Sobhraj and Marie are now

    The Serpent – Where are Charles Sobhraj and Marie now?

  Killer dubbed 'The Serpent' arrives in France from Nepal

    Confessed serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrived in France Saturday after being released from a life sentence in a Nepal prison. The French government did not respond to requests for comment on whether he could face judicial challenges in France.

  Accused kingpin dubbed "Asia's El Chapo" extradited to Australia

    The Sam Gor organization — or "The Company" — is believed to launder billions in drug money through casinos, hotels and real estate.

  'No diplomat at all.' Judge rejects Venezuelan contractor claim, sets stage for Miami trial

    A contractor for Venezuela who made a fortune off government deals and allegedly moved millions of dollars to Miami lost his bid to have a corruption indictment thrown out after a federal judge Friday denied his diplomatic immunity claim.

  Police officer sacked for slapping bottoms of young female officers

    Police misconduct panel concludes PC Kevin Wood’s behaviour was ‘sexist and directed at young female officers’

  How a quiet hero tracked down The Serpent, the world's most-wanted serial killer

    This article was originally published in January 2021 and has since been updated.

  Serial killer The Serpent, Charles Sobhraj, deported from Nepal

    Charles Sobhraj, convicted for killing two tourists in 1975, was suspected of several murders in Asia.

  Notorious 78-year-old 'serial killer' leaves for France after being freed from Nepal jail

    Sobhraj, labelled ‘The Bikini Killer’ and ‘The Serpent’, left for Paris after clearing immigration

