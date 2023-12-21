Serra Catholic High School honors cheerleader killed in school van crash with memorial bench

Serra Catholic High School honored a cheerleader who died in a school van crash three months ago.

Wednesday, the school honored Samantha Kalkbrenner, 15, with a memorial bench.

Kalkbrenner’s family sent Channel 11 News this statement:

“Today marks three months since our daughter has been gone. We are continuing to remember her with our family, friends, church community and school community by our sides. We appreciate everyone’s love and support, and we will continue to ask for their prayers to help us through.”

Kalkbrenner died in a crash in Dravosburg on Sept. 20 while on her way to school.

Two men, Andrew Voigt and William Soliday, are now facing charges, accused of racing and causing the crash.

