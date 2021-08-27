Serra Leone's chimpanzees: The newly weds who set up a sanctuary

Grace Ekpu - BBC News, Freetown
·4 min read
Celia was rescued with burn wounds from local hunters in Sierra Leone. She is being fed milk by a care staff.
Celia was rescued with burn wounds from local hunters in Sierra Leone. She is being fed milk by a care staff.

Bala Amarasekaran and his wife, Sharmila, spotted the baby chimpanzee tied to a tree in a village in a rural part of Sierra Leone.

He was for sale.

The couple bought the animal and pledged to care for him.

Little did they know that this chance encounter would change their lives. Three decades later, they run a sanctuary devoted to saving the critically endangered subspecies known as the Western chimpanzee.

"We didn't understand what we were getting into," Mr Amarasekaran says.

"We were newly married and we had this affection seeing this baby chimp and we thought: 'OK, we'd bring him home and nurse him.' That's all we thought about.

"But once he came into our lives, I think we got attached.

"We rescued another one and another until we had seven or eight chimps in our house and that is what drove us," he adds.

The Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary the couple set up is now home to about 100 Western chimpanzees. It sits in a patch of pristine rainforest on the outskirts of the capital, Freetown.

The alpha male of the group sits on the ropes in the perimeter enclosure
The alpha male of the group sits on the ropes in the perimeter enclosure

These primates mostly live in the forests of Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia. They are also found in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Senegal.

Western chimpanzees have been found to use tools unknown in other chimpanzee populations, a 2016 paper in the American Journal of Primatology said. These include cracking nuts, hunting bush babies with spears and throwing stones.

But they are under threat.

The population is estimated to have declined by 80% between 1990 and 2014, to about 52,800.

They mostly live in the wild. Only 17% of Western chimpanzees are to be found in protected areas.

Bala Amarasekaran is the founder of Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary
Bala Amarasekaran is the founder of Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary

As urbanisation and development eat into their forest habitat, Western chimpanzees have been put "on a trajectory towards extinction unless drastic measures are taken" to protect them, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In 2016, the organisation moved their status on its Red List of threatened species from being endangered to critically endangered, reflecting their increasingly dire situation.

A sign showing a quote and image of Dr. Jane Goodall, British primatologist at the Tacugama Chimpanzee sanctuary
A sign showing a quote and image of Dr. Jane Goodall, British primatologist at the Tacugama Chimpanzee sanctuary

In 2019, Sierra Leone became the first country in the world to declare the primate a national animal, in a bid to reverse this trend.

"Sierra Leone has a significant population. Between Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, we probably have 70% or 75% of these Western chimpanzees and if we do not address this issue, as three nations, we will watch them disappear right before our eyes," Mr Amarasekaran warns.

The conservationist, who gave up his 15-year career as an accountant and has dedicated his life to the chimps, sees it as a sense of obligation.

"For every rescue, we try to do our best to make their lives different, because they have suffered at the hands of humans," he says.

Mr Amarasekaran feels he has a special connection with every chimp at the sanctuary and adds: "They still have that lifelong relationship with me and I think that will last forever."

The chimpanzees are also attached to the people who take care of them every day.

Among the chimpanzees at the sanctuary is Celia, a six-month-old orphaned baby. When she arrived at the sanctuary she could not sit or walk.

Celia is one of the youngest orphaned chimps to arrive at Tacugama
Celia is one of the youngest orphaned chimps to arrive at Tacugama

Celia was rescued from the hands of poachers after having been burnt when people set fire to some land in order to clear it.

Posseh Kamara - also known as Mama P - is responsible for looking after her, including bottle-feeding her.

"I feel good every day when I wake up because I have to work with my baby chimps. I grew to have a love for the job and for the baby chimps," Mrs Kamara says.

Posseh Kamara takes care of the orphaned baby chimps at the sanctuary
Posseh Kamara takes care of the orphaned baby chimps at the sanctuary

Most of the rescued chimpanzees arrive malnourished and abandoned, often traumatised after being separated from their group. They are then cared for and rehabilitated at Tacugama.

Mrs Kamara, who has grandchildren of her own, says it breaks her heart to see what the baby chimpanzees have to go through. She adds that she is proud of the progress she has made with Celia.

As the chimpanzees grow older, they are brought together with others and use an enclosure where they learn skills before being released to join the 100 others that now call this sanctuary their home.

The alpha male of the group sits on the ropes in the perimeter enclosure
The alpha male of the group sits on the ropes in the perimeter enclosure

Tourists and local people, including children, spend time at the sanctuary to learn about the chimpanzees and wildlife in general.

Mr Amarasekaran says educating people about the risks facing the Western chimpanzees is essential, and the sanctuary is working with communities across Sierra Leone.

It has a growing international profile but for the founder it is most important to get the message across to people at home

"Sometimes you get [more] recognition from afar than from within," he says.

All pictures by Grace Ekpu

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Despite His Boasts, Trump Didn’t Wipe Out ISIS After All

    The ISIS bombing in Kabul killed 170, including 13 members of the U.S. military. Trump spent years saying he had “eradicated” the terror group.

  • 3 endangered Sumatran tigers found dead in Indonesia

    Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers, including two cubs, were found dead in a conservation area on Indonesia's Sumatra island after being caught in traps apparently set by a poacher, authorities said Friday. The mother and a female cub were found dead Tuesday in the Leuser Ecosystem Area, a forested region for tiger conservation in Aceh province, said Agus Arianto, head of the conservation agency.

  • Popular national park shuts down busy road to tourists so bears can snack on berries

    In the fall, some bears gain up to 3 pounds a day and eat more than 20,000 calories.

  • Headless alligator found in SC lake, but it’s not the only gator death mystery there

    South Carolina wildlife officials may have a double whodunit on their hands, after two alligators were found dead within months of each other at the same lake.

  • The invasive emerald ash borer has destroyed millions of trees – scientists aim to control it with tiny parasitic wasps

    Emerald ash borer larva cut these feeding galleries on the trunk of a dead ash tree in Michigan. corfoto via Getty ImagesThe emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) is a deceptively attractive metallic-green adult beetle with a red abdomen. But few people ever actually see the insect itself – just the trail of destruction it leaves behind under the bark of ash trees. These insects, which are native to Asia and Russia, were first discovered in Michigan in 2002. Since then they have spread to 35 s

  • Nature’s way: Fire in the wilderness a positive for wildlife who live there

    As the Greenwood fire threatened to spread to historic proportions this week, ecologists couldn't help but think of a vivid silver lining for moose, bear, grouse and other critters. Especially for moose, listed in 2013 as a Minnesota species of special concern, the giant fire disturbance in Lake County will only improve an already vital segment of their home range, the experts said. "To me, ...

  • Suckers, trash fish and the fight over food traditions in Oregon’s Klamath Basin

    Fight to save fish tells story of how European food preferences clashed with tribal systems, shaping what we choose to protect Farmers draw their water from Upper Klamath Lake, which is also home to the C’waam and Koptu fish. Photograph: Eliyahu Kamisher Perry Chocktoot remembers the last time he ate a C’waam suckerfish. It was 1984. The fish was canned by a Klamath Tribes member and served with Tabasco. After finishing off the meat, Chocktoot was left with a tin of smoky fish oil mixed with hot

  • Asian giant hornet nest destroyed in Washington state

    Officials in Washington state said Thursday they had destroyed the first Asian giant hornet nest of the season, which was located near the town of Blaine along the Canadian border. The Washington state Department of Agriculture said it eradicated the nest Wednesday. The nest was located in the base of a dead alder tree in rural Whatcom County, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from a nest the agency eradicated last October and about one-quarter mile from where a resident reported a live sighting of an Asian giant hornet on Aug. 11.

  • Jia Jia as mother to Singapore's second panda cub in 2024?

    Singapore may see its second panda cub born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia as early as 2024, should the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) be successful in extending their stay for another term.

  • Giant Coral Discovered in Australia's Great Barrier Reef

    Snorkellers discover rare, giant 400-year-old coral – one of the oldest on the Great Barrier Reef.

  • Watch Millions of Animals Cross Kenya With the Great Migration Live on TikTok

    The Great Migration is streaming on TikTok Africa Aug. 28, from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. PT and again from 12:30 a.m. until 4 a.m. PT.

  • Why are we seeing more sharks at the Jersey Shore?

    It seems sharks are enjoying this warm weather at the Jersey Shore just like we are.

  • Light pollution from street lamps linked to insect loss

    Scientists say light pollution is a factor driving "worrying" declines in local insect populations.

  • Thousands of spider crabs mass off Cornish coast in rare natural phenomenon

    The spectacle was captured by Cornish Wildlife Trust’s marine conservation officer Matt Slater. The crabs gather in vast numbers to protect themselves from predators as they moult.

  • Column: The lab leak theory for the origin of COVID-19 is fading

    Two new scientific papers and Biden's intel inquiry are undercutting the lab leak theory for the pandemic's origin.

  • No, parasitic worms don’t live on soda cans

    Ugh, bugs in mouths. Bugs in mouths! It’s the grossest thing I can think of, which is why I’m so haunted by a mysterious viral video that’s been circulating for at least three years. The video (don’t watch it, it’s gross) shows an insect larvae being pulled from a person’s swollen upper lip, along with the following caption: “This little bug is very small and lives on soda cans… It sticks itself to a human and grows as it’s shown… never drink from containers directly without cleaning them before

  • Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

    Scientists discovered a fossil of a four-legged whaleLocation: MANSOURA, EGYPTThe 43 million-year-old fossil was found in Egypt's Western DesertThe amphibious whale is named Phimicetus anubisIt belongs to a group of extinct whales called Protocetidaewhich could both swim and walk on landResearchers think the new whale was likely a top predatorIt had an estimated body length of 10 feetand a body mass of about 1,300 lbs (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) RESEARCHER AT MANSOURA UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR FOSSILS, ABDULLAH GOHAR, SAYING:"This specimen was found in the deserts of Fayum from rock formations that are 43 million years old. The question here is: 'Can we in the future find skeletons of other whales?' This is part of an action plan that we are working on here at the Salam lab, that in the future we can find more fossils of this whale or of other whales and be able to form a complete picture to understand the evolution of whales, which are considered one of the creatures that developed the most in its evolution because it evolved from living on land to living in the sea."

  • Yellowstone tourist gets jail time for trespassing in thermal area

    A Yellowstone National Park tourist who trespassed in a dangerous thermal area in July has been sentenced to seven days in jail.

  • Houston Zoo helps save an iconic Texas bird from extinction

    The Houston zoo is saving the Attwater Prairie Chicken species one bird at a time.

  • London Zoo begins its annual animal weigh-in

    Zookeepers armed with clipboards and calculators roamed the nearly 200-year-old zoo, tallying weight, height and size of animals.According to Angela Ryan, the Zoo's animal operations manager, the information gathered will be shared with other zoos and conservation bodies globally.With at least 20,000 animals calling the zoo home, keepers will spend the rest of week to complete the weigh-in