SERT raids Johnstown home, finds drugs, arrests three

May 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police raided a Johnstown home on Tuesday, arresting three people and seizing suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, drug money and a stolen handgun, authorities said.

According to a complaint affidavit, Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) raided a residence in the 500 block of Harold Avenue, seizing drugs and $6,708 and recovering a .22-caliber handgun reported as stolen by the McKeesport Police Department.

Arrested were Rashad Lamont Johnson, 42, and Michael Nathaniel Cooper, 43. Both men live at the Harold Avenue address, and both are convicted felons, the affidavit said.

Also arrested was Latya Hamer, 39, of Oakhurst Homes.

Johnson surrendered after trying to escape out of a second- floor window. Cooper and Hamer both surrendered at the residence.

Police allegedly found the handgun on the first floor near a blow-up mattress and found 10 grams of heroin/fentanyl near a second-floor toilet. Police also found nine grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale and other paraphernalia, the affidavit said.

Cooper allegedly attempted to hide two grams of crystal methamphetamine in the back seat of a patrol car.

Johnson, Cooper and Hamer were arraigned on drug charges by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after each failed to post 10% of $75,000 bond.