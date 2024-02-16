'Servant leader' from Brookfield, senior Benjamin Blankenburg, is Student of the Week

Benjamin Blankenburg, a senior at Heritage Christian School in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is the Milwaukee Student of the Week for Feb. 16, 2024.

Benjamin Blankenburg, a senior at Heritage Christian School in Brookfield, is "the first one to show up" and "the last one to leave" for school events, according to his principal. He's been voted the Milwaukee Student of the Week for Feb. 16.

Each week, high schools in the Milwaukee area nominate high schoolers who they think should be recognized for their unique talents, accomplishments and traits. The Journal Sentinel asks the public to vote on a shortlist of finalists each week via an online poll, then announces winners on Fridays.

Benjamin Blankenburg, Heritage Christian School, grade 12

Blankenburg received 60 votes, or 85% of the total 71 votes for the Student of the Week poll ending Feb. 15.

Blankenburg was nominated by Erin King, principal of Heritage Christian School, who wrote:

"Ben has been a faithful part of our student council team for three years of high school. He is often the first one to show up at events and the last one to leave. He is a servant leader who does not need to be in front of people, but is happily working in the background to make sure everything runs smoothly. Additionally, Ben is successful in academics as well as serving as our lighting technician for theatrical productions. Many things at our school happen because of students like Ben who are happy to do the work behind the scenes without needing any recognition."

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls will open Mondays and close Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Milwaukee area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@jsonline.com.

Cleo Krejci covers higher education, vocational training and retraining as a Report For America corps member based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact her at CKrejci@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @_CleoKrejci. Support her work with a tax-deductible donation at jsonline.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Meet 'servant leader' Benjamin Blankenburg, Milwaukee's Student of the Week