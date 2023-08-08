Servant of the People MP Anatolii Hunko caught accepting bribe — reports

Anatolii Hunko

Ukrainian MP and member of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, Anatolii Hunko, has been taken into custody on charges of accepting a bribe, NV’s sister publication, Ukrainska Pravda, reported on Aug. 8, citing sources within law enforcement agencies.

Hunko and two associates were caught receiving a bribe for allegedly facilitating the leasing of state-owned land to a businessman. It is reported that they were on the verge of obtaining the first installment of $85,000 for land registered to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences.

“Evidence of the parliamentarian’s illicit activities was documented, and he was caught in the act while receiving the initial portion of the illicit benefit, amounting to $85,000,” the Security Service of Ukraine stated.

Hunko has been charged with the acceptance of offers, promises, or receipt of improper benefits by a public servant. He faces up to 12 years in prison in addition to property confiscation if found guilty.

Hunko won the by-elections for the Ukrainian Parliament in 2020 in District № 208, receiving 33% of the vote (21,245 individuals).

In 2016, Anatolii Hunko was reportedly involved in a land scandal in the Brovary region, and in 2023, a court found him guilty of violating requirements regarding conflict-of-interest prevention and resolution.

There have been several scandals with the members of the president’s political party recently, with at least 17 former Servant of the People MPs forced to leave or quitting the party.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine