Servant of the People MP Saladukha charged with providing false information in declaration

Olha Saladukha

According to sources in anti-corruption agencies from NV’s sister publication, Ukrainska Pravda, Olha Saladukha from the ruling Servant of the People party is the lawmaker in question.

Read also: Oligarch Pavlo Fuks charged with financial fraud involving strategic companies

SAPO and NABU revealed that the MP included information about a purchased land plot in the outskirts of Kyiv in her 2020 declaration, but deliberately concealed details about an unfinished two-story residential building on the property, which has an estimated market value of nearly 1.8 million UAH ($49,000).

Following the detection of violations in this declaration by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK), the MP submitted a corrected declaration for 2020 in autumn 2021. However, once again, no mention was made of the aforementioned unfinished construction project.

Read also: Top officials from President’s Office, government and almost all MPs in no rush to return to reporting wealth

The statement noted that “given the date of submitting the corrected declaration, the actions of the elected official are qualified as knowingly providing false information in the declaration, which differs from the true information by an amount ranging from 500 to 2,000 living wages for able-bodied persons.”

The charges are related to the declaration submitted in 2021. The statute of limitations for liability under Part 1 of Article 366-2 is two years. It is likely that the MP will not face punishment due to the expiration of the limit.

Read also: NABU candidate Komarova shares details of hiring scandal at anti-corruption body

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine