Servant of the People party responds to MP Bezuhla’s call for Zaluzhnyi’s resignation

The press service of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party has issued a response to the recent statement made by one of its own MPs, Mariana Bezuhla, calling for the resignation of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda asked the Servant of the People spokesperson Yuliia Paliychuk for clarification on whether Bezuhla’s statement represents the official stance of the party or faction.

“Please contact Ms. Mariana Bezuhla. She is her own press service and is responsible for her own words,” Paliychuk said in response.

Bezuhla, who is a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, said that the Ukraine’s military leadership “must go” due to the absence of a “clear plan for 2024.”

On Nov. 7, MP Volodymyr Ariev, citing a “reliable source,” released information claiming that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had purportedly submitted a “request to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy)” for Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal. Russian channels amplified Ariev’s post. Later, Ariev retracted the statement, citing “many other sources” that, according to him, contradicted the claims of the initial “source.”

On the same day, Umerov denounced Ariev’s statement on Facebook as disinformation. Umerov said that, “unscrupulous politicians today are attempting to divide Ukrainian society,” likening these actions to those of Russian propagandists.

In an earlier series of articles in the Economist, General Zaluzhnyi warned that the war might transition into an arduous positional phase for Ukraine. Subsequently, the President’s Office issued several statements indirectly refuting the general’s assertions.

Information surfaced on Nov. 3, regarding the dismissal of Special Operations Forces Commander Viktor Khorenko without the knowledge of Khorenko and Zaluzhnyi. The President’s Office clarified that Umerov had submitted a dismissal request for the commander in accordance with the law.

