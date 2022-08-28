Servcorp's (ASX:SRV) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.10

Servcorp Limited's (ASX:SRV) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.10 on 6th of October. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Servcorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Servcorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 35.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 49%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$0.15, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Servcorp has seen earnings per share falling at 6.9% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Servcorp's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Servcorp that investors should take into consideration. Is Servcorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

