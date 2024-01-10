What?! Would You Serve 44 Years in Prison for $25 Million?

Photo: CBS News

Ronnie Long, a Black man from North Carolina who spent the last 44 years in prison after being wrongly convicted for raping a white woman, has received a historic settlement. The money comes more than three years after his name was cleared and he was exonerated—and it will never be enough.

Long, 68, has been awarded a total of $25 million. He settled his civil lawsuit with Concord for $22 million, the city confirmed Tuesday.

On Oct. 1, 1976, an all-white jury found Long guilty of raping a white woman. He was just 21 when he was sentenced to life in prison. Long appealed his case in February 2020. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 9-6 that his due process rights were violated at trial.

The district court overturned Long’s conviction in August 2020 and he was released that month. The sad truth is there are many inmates like Long who have been wrongfully convicted—and may never receive any semblance of justice.

