Serve others, enjoy Black art students say at West Hartford’s MLK Day celebration

Amid growing divisions and conflict around the world, unity and peace was the theme of the 27th annual MLK Day celebration in West Hartford.

Similar celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and messages were held across Connecticut and the nation to commemorate the slain civil rights leader’s 95th birthday.

“You have just been enrolled as a peaceful change maker,” said keynote speaker Rev. Shelley D. Best looking out at a packed auditorium inside West Hartford’s town hall. “We are here today not just to talk about other people being servant leaders, but I was called to lead you in the movement of being a change maker and servant leader yourself. Given everything we see in the world right now, unless we enter into change making by peace, we will not have lasting change that matters.”

Best, CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council, focused on the responsibility of change makers to confront hatred with love. King, a well-known advocate of the nonviolence movement, famously said “hate cannot drive out hate.”

“Our call today is in many ways to be what I term creative disruptors,” Best said. “We’re going to do something different, we’re going to love everybody. And we’re going to start by having an acknowledgement of love for ourselves. Because I think why so many people are bristly and hostile towards others is because they don’t really like themselves. If you can be peaceful in your own quiet space, you can bring peace out into the world.”

The event was centered around Dr. King’s sermon from Feb. 4, 1968, when the civil rights leader said that “anybody can be great, because anybody can serve.”

“I have always thought that MLK’s birthday, being in the first half of January, sort of in the time when we are still wishing each other a Happy New Year, gives us an opportunity to reflect how we can do better and be better,” West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor said. “So at the beginning of this calendar year, when we say ‘Happy New Year’ to each other, I think about MLK’s comments about happiness and that happiness is about making others happy. So for all of you out there, I wish for you to find ways of making others happy.”

Other speakers included U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, town council member Carol Blanks, Dr. Lynn Thomas of the West Hartford African American Social and Cultural Organization, and Rev. Rowena Kemp of Grace Episcopal Church.

“As I look at this crowd, and the reason why I love coming to West Hartford’s MLK Day celebration, is that it is always a crowd that looks like MLK’s America. Different races and religions coming together and celebrating a life and legacy that should continue to inspire us,” Blumenthal said. “In particular, the young people who are here today, they are going to be our next leaders, stars, heroes, and influencers. We need you.”

The event also featured two West Hartford high school students who were chosen to offer their student perspectives and insight into King’s life and legacy.

Julianna Farquharson from Conard High School spoke on King’s sermon about the drum major instinct that guides individuals in their desires and motivations to be the best. King challenged his congregants and supporters to harness this “drum major instinct” for good and channel their inner love and righteousness.

“I ask you, those in the audience today, what is your drum major instinct?” Farquharson said. “Are your motivations out of selfishness or are they meant to support and uplift others? Use you drum major instinct to guide your service and be servant leaders through this. There isn’t a college major in servant leadership. All you need according to Dr. King is a heart of grace and a soul generated by love.”

Amani Snellings from Hall High School spoke on systemic racism and the challenges from King’s time that are still relevant today. Snellings offered the crowd a challenge to be more intentional with their actions as servant leaders.

“Here’s your homework, because this is a day of action. I promise it isn’t very difficult and actually pretty fun. Ready? Go experience Black art, watch a movie, read a book, listen to an album. All things you normally do. The challenge is to do it intentionally. Think critically, ask questions, and look things up. Consider how the media you consume can fuel not just yourself, but others too, and watch the ripples that are created. In his drum major speech, Dr. King said that ‘he who is greatest among you, shall be a servant.’ Because of that, anyone can be great.”

