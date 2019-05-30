Serve these southwestern eggs Benedict on sweet potato toast

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

Serve this southwestern variation of eggs Benedict on sweet potato toast for a filling, yet healthy breakfast.

Ingredients

2 eggs

1/4 avocado

1 tablespoon cilantro

For the sweet potato toast:

1 large sweet potato

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

For the chipotle sauce:

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 single chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon of salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Scrub sweet potatoes clean and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices. (You will only use two slices for this recipe, so you can save the rest in the refrigerator for up to a week or make more eggs to make more.) Brush both sides of the "toast" with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place in oven on a wire rack on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minute or until potatoes are fork tender, but not fully cooked nor soft. Once done, take out of oven and set aside. For the chipotle sauce, mix Greek yogurt, chipotle pepper, lime juice and salt in a blender. Mix until smooth. Set aside. For the eggs: Heat a pot of water on over high-heat and bring to a boil. Crack an egg into a separate bowl and once water is boiling, lower heat to a simmer. Carefully drop one egg in the water. Wait 30 seconds and repeat with the second egg. Allow eggs to cook for 1-2 minutes. While they cook, place your slices of sweet potato toast onto a plate and top. Once eggs are done, using a slotted spoon, carefully scoop the eggs out. Top each "toast" with avocado slices, 2 tablespoon chipotle sauce and chopped cilantro.



