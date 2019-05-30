Serve these southwestern eggs Benedict on sweet potato toast

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!
Serve this southwestern variation of eggs Benedict on sweet potato toast for a filling, yet healthy breakfast.
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 avocado
- 1 tablespoon cilantro
For the sweet potato toast:
- 1 large sweet potato
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
For the chipotle sauce:
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 single chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon of salt
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Scrub sweet potatoes clean and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices. (You will only use two slices for this recipe, so you can save the rest in the refrigerator for up to a week or make more eggs to make more.)
- Brush both sides of the "toast" with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
- Place in oven on a wire rack on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minute or until potatoes are fork tender, but not fully cooked nor soft. Once done, take out of oven and set aside.
- For the chipotle sauce, mix Greek yogurt, chipotle pepper, lime juice and salt in a blender. Mix until smooth. Set aside.
- For the eggs: Heat a pot of water on over high-heat and bring to a boil. Crack an egg into a separate bowl and once water is boiling, lower heat to a simmer. Carefully drop one egg in the water. Wait 30 seconds and repeat with the second egg. Allow eggs to cook for 1-2 minutes.
- While they cook, place your slices of sweet potato toast onto a plate and top. Once eggs are done, using a slotted spoon, carefully scoop the eggs out.
- Top each "toast" with avocado slices, 2 tablespoon chipotle sauce and chopped cilantro.
