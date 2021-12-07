He served 13 years for an armed robbery he didn't commit. Now RI may give him $500K

On that day in March 1981, after a jury had convicted him of armed robbery in what appeared an open-and-shut case, Paul Courteau stood and addressed the court.

Slowly, the 23-year-old man pointed a finger at the Superior Court jury, the state prosecutor, and finally the judge.

“You have convicted an innocent man,” he said.

He was right.

Courteau served 13 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions until his parole in 1994. His wrongful imprisonment wouldn’t be recognized for another five years until the real robber confessed to the North Providence jewelry heist, and Courteau's conviction was overturned.

On Thursday, Courteau is expected back in Superior Court, where he will ask Rhode Island to pay him $557,945 in compensation under a new law.

The attorney general's office does not plan to contest the request, provided all the elements of the new statute are met, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, namely that the request is based on innocence, and not a technicality at trial.

Gov. Dan McKee signed the new law in September that allows payments of up to $50,000 for each year spent in prison by someone wrongfully convicted.

Reached Tuesday in a recovery program in Northampton, Massachusetts, Courteau, now 63, said, “I’m pretty excited.” He credited his 90-year-old mother with hearing about the law in the news.

“She called the people up, did some investigating herself, and got the ball rolling,” Courteau said. “She’s always been there for me. There aren’t enough words in the dictionary to describe the kind of love I have for her.”

An undated family photo of Paul Courteau and his mother, Joan Courteau.

The compensation would "mean the world to me,” said Courteau, who has served more prison time in recent years. “It’s going to give me part of my future back, some of the time I lost. It restores a lot of joy into my life. I'm going to make the best out of it for the rest of my life.”

Courteau was one of a half-dozen people initially identified as eligible for compensation under the law, including former Warwick police officer Jeffrey Hornoff, who lobbied for its passage. Hornoff spent more than six years in prison for a murder he did not commit. He was released in 2002 after the real killer confessed.

In Courteau’s case, prosecutors in 1981 appeared to have everything they needed for an easy conviction – except the right man.

Around noon on Feb. 2, 1980, two men, one with a gun, overpowered a mail carrier heading for the jewelry showroom in the house of Cynthia and Clarence Ostalkiewicz on Noto Drive in North Providence.

At the house, the gunman carried a package that shielded his face. Once he was inside, Cynthia Ostalkiewicz caught a brief glimpse of him as he fumbled with a mask. The thieves made off with $240,000 in jewelry.

Investigators twice presented Cynthia Ostalkiewicz a photograph of Courteau before she identified him as the gunman – even though her initial description of the gunman didn't match Courteau.

At the time his conviction was vacated, in 1999, a state prosecutor said it appeared Courteau had been wronged by questionable tactics of law-enforcement officials — particularly those of a former postal inspector who had said an "extremely reliable" informant had told him that Courteau had pulled the robbery.

And prosecutors never shared with Courteau’s defense lawyer that the fingerprints on a box that the gunman carried into the store did not match Courteau's.

Courteau, who was 21 at the time of the robbery and a drug addict, has said he spent the night before the robbery with acquaintances at someone's house and was still there the next day when the jewelry business was robbed. But his relationship with those people was fleeting and by the time the trial began a year later, his public defender could not find any of them to testify.

Courteau’s exoneration of the jewelry robbery only began after John Burke, a killer and habitual bank robber about to enter the federal witness protection program, admitted to a lifetime of crimes, including the North Providence jewelry robbery with another accomplice that sent Courteau to prison.

