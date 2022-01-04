‘Served his community’: Legendary Rock Hill police detective Willie Burris dies at 79

William “Willie” Burris, a legendary Rock Hill police detective and trailblazer for African American officers in York County, died on Sunday. He was 79.

Burris worked for the Rock Hill Police Department for 41 years until his retirement in 2010, said police department Lt. Michael Chavis.

Burris set an example for others in police work through his work ethic and professionalism, said retired Rock Hill police Capt. Charles Cabaniss, who worked with Burris for decades in the detective bureau. Burris was dependable, devoted, and cared deeply about the public he served, Cabaniss said.

Burris was a trusted teacher whose professionalism and dedication were trademarks in the department and to the public he served, said retired York County drug unit commander Marvin Brown.

Burris knew Rock Hill and its people and was an integral part of both the police department and the community, said retired Rock Hill police detective Keith Dugan. Burris’ knowledge of the city and its people was crucial to solving cases and delivering justice to victims, Dugan said.

“He was an old school detective, a humble, quiet fella who could shake the bushes during an investigation,” Dugan said.

Burris joined the department in 1969 when there were only a few Black officers after the department integrated in the 1960s. During his many years with the detective bureau, he was part of the team that investigated some of the most serious offenses in the city, including murders and other violent crimes.

The funeral for Burris is set for Friday at 2 p.m. at Rock Grove AME Zion Church, according to officials at Robinson Funeral Home. Visitation will be for an hour before the service at the church.