ServiceMax named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for the 5th consecutive time

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced that Gartner has positioned the company as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management1 among 14 other field service software providers. Gartner based its analysis on each company's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the field service management market," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. "ServiceMax continues to expand its field service management capabilities for asset-centric industries with its market-leading product innovation, customer success and retention, and unmatched market expertise. As a provider solely focused on field service, we're proud to be seen as an industry thought leader as we continue to deliver product innovations that help our customers run more profitable, efficient service operations in complex, asset-intensive industries."

Gartner Inc. analysts, Jim Robinson and Naved Rashid write, "Equipment operators and owners have come to expect that their service providers will use the latest technologies to provide the most efficient and highest quality service. It is increasingly difficult for analog FSPs to compete with those that use multiple digital technologies in their field service operations."

To remain an industry leader, ServiceMax continues to build on its history of innovation and thought leadership, most recently rolling out new product features and content designed to further empower field service organizations. Enhancements include improved scheduling solutions with Service Board, additional mobile capabilities such as satellite layers on maps and improved route views, and increased collaboration with interactive hotline bots and photo annotation. The company has also delivered transformative thought leadership for the field service industry including the 2020 CSO Report, featuring insights gathered from ServiceMax's global service leader community and the newly launched Field Service Finder, a job board designed to help customers reach qualified workers for open roles.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As the recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, industries with high value, complex, mission-critical equipment can support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.

