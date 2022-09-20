ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insiders who sold US$19m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$86b

By selling US$19m worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) stock at an average sell price of US$517 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$10b after the stock price dropped 11% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ServiceNow

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Operating Officer, Chirantan Desai, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$479 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$425). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in ServiceNow than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ServiceNow Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at ServiceNow. Specifically, insiders ditched US$4.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ServiceNow insiders own about US$208m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ServiceNow Tell Us?

Insiders sold ServiceNow shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since ServiceNow is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for ServiceNow that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

