ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shareholders have earned a 24% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) share price has soared 188% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On the other hand, we note it's down 8.8% in about a month. We note that the broader market is down 6.0% in the last month, and this may have impacted ServiceNow's share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, ServiceNow moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the ServiceNow share price has gained 33% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 74% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 10% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 389.46.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that ServiceNow has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, ServiceNow shareholders did even worse, losing 40%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 24% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ServiceNow better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ServiceNow .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

