Services announced for Atavia Robinson, shot outside movie theater in Akron's Chapel Hill

Atavia Renee Lynn Robinson

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday for Atavia Renee Lynn Robinson, the 20-year-old woman killed last weekend outside the Regal Independence movie theater in Akron's Chapel Hill neighborhood.

Robinson was a 2020 graduate of Kenmore-Garfield High School graduate. She worked at a local Denny's restaurant and had also worked as a nanny, said her mother, Leah Russell.

Russell said her daughter had been at the movies with her boyfriend who she had been seeing for some months. She said her daughter had planned to go into the hair care business.

"She was very good with kids," Russell said, adding her daughter had three nieces and two nephews under age 3 from older sisters, as well as many cousins and other young relatives from her father's side of the family.

The last time she had seen her daughter was at the end of May, at a family gathering to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

Chapel Hill shooting: Atavia Robinson, 20, identified as woman killed outside Akron movie theater

Police received a 911 call just before midnight Saturday night. A theater employee reported hearing about 20 gunshots in the parking lot after a movie ended.

Robinson, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital. Her boyfriend, 22, also sustained several gunshot wounds, police said. No word on his condition or the police investigation was available Wednesday.

Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave. in Akron. A celebration of life will be at noon. Rhoden Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Services planned for murder victim Atavia Robinson