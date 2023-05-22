Services announced for St. Johns Sgt. Michael Kunovich, who died in the line of duty

Kunovich

Funeral services for Sgt. Michael Paul Kunovich will be Thursday and Friday following the 25-year St. Johns County Sheriff's Office veteran's death in the line of duty.

The 52-year-old sergeant experienced medical distress Friday night while trying to detain an 18-year-old man who was resisting arrest, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Vergilio Aguilar Mendez remains in jail without bail on charges of murder and resisting law enforcement with violence and on detainment for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, jail records show.

The confrontation began about 9 p.m. when Kunovich made contact with a young man sitting in the dark outside a closed business in the 2500 block of Florida 16 in St. Augustine, Sheriff Robert Hardwick previously said. He attempted to search him for weapons, but Aguilar Mendez pulled away and tried to flee.

More deputies responded, but the 18-year-old continued to resist and attempted to grab Kunovich’s taser while fighting on the ground, the sheriff said. The struggle continued for about 6 minutes.

James Louis Anderson: Colleagues, St. Johns residents remember deputy killed in crash

Officers down: Three Jacksonville sheriff's officers have been shot this year. Here's what we know.

They were able to handcuff him, but he still managed to secure a pocket knife, according to Hardwick's statement. Moments after deputies disarmed Aguilar Mendez, the sergeant collapsed and did not survive lifesaving measures.

Hardage-Giddens-St. Johns met with the family to finalize funeral arrangements said visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its new branch at 1285 St. Johns Parkway in Saint Johns. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11757 Old St. Augustine Road with interment to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery at 4801 San Jose Blvd., both in Jacksonville.

"This has been a difficult time for our agency with the loss of one of our own," Hardwick said. "... I ask that you please respect the family and members of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Kunovich."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Funeral set for St. Johns Sgt. Michael Kunovich who died making arrest