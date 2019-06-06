Services begin for the 12 victims of Virginia Beach shooting

A makeshift memorial rests at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock killed 11 employees and a contractor before engaging in a protracted gun fight with police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have packed a Catholic church to remember a married mother of three who was killed at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

Thursday's funeral mass in Virginia Beach for 42-year-old Katherine "Kate" Nixon was among the first memorial services for the 12 people who died in Friday's mass shooting .

Pastor Eric Vogt of St. Gregory the Great said Nixon attended bible study every Tuesday and clearly meant it when she wished peace to parishioners every Sunday.

Younger brother Matthew Lusich said Nixon was the second oldest of eight siblings who became a natural leader in the family.

She followed her father and grandfather by getting a civil engineering degree. Nixon worked as a compliance manager for Virginia Beach when another city worked opened fire in a government building.