Services for domestic violence victims available as leaders seek long-term solutions

Though the local domestic violence shelter is no longer operational, those people dedicated to helping domestic violence victims note that services remain available.

Linda Parker, who has a statewide contract with the Department of Children and Families to help victims, told a Star-Banner reporter there have been "no interruptions" and services have not diminished in Ocala.

Parker said there's a facility in Ocala available to help victims. For safety and privacy reasons she would not discuss specifics.

She said the services provided to victims are similar to what was provided by Creative Services. Parker said the statewide hotline (1-800-500-1119) is available for all victims. The Marion County Sexual Assault Hotline is (352) 633-5563.

In the past five years, Marion County law enforcement officials have recorded close to 40 domestic violence deaths and have responded to more than 18,000 domestic violence incidents. So far this year there has been one domestic violence murder.

How did we get to this point?

On Aug. 1, officials at Creative Services closed their shelter doors because of lack of funding. The agency was accused of allowing poor conditions, though its leaders deny the allegation.

United Way of Marion County slashed its funding to Creative Services and canceled its contract with the agency. United Way board members felt conditions at the shelter were not suitable. Private donations also dried up, leaving Judy Wilson, head of Creative Services, scrambling to find alternatives.

Eventually, Creative Services had no choice but to eliminate its care for domestic violence victims.

United Way of Marion County President & CEO Robert Haight

Robert Haight, president and CEO of United Way of Marion County, said in a previous interview with the Star-Banner that although his agency cut funding, the organization continues to provide services through the Children's Alliance Family Violence Prevention program.

Late last month, County Commission Chairman Craig Curry wrote a letter to Community Action Stops Abuse (CASA) of Pinellas County, expressing support for that agency expanding its services into Marion County.

Letter from the sheriff to DCF

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods sent a letter to DCF Deputy Secretary Taylor Hatch on Feb. 1 expressing his concern about the domestic violence shelter that Wilson and Creative Services were operating.

Woods said he, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and State Attorney Bill Gladson personally went to the domestic violence shelter in November 2022. He said their trip was unannounced and prompted by "concerns that were brought to our attention" about the shelter, according to the letter.

"The facility was not up to standard, and many areas were found to be in poor condition," Woods wrote.

Sheriff Billy Woods

Woods added that "immediate action is needed to ensure the safety of victims in our community." Under his direction, he said, "a task force has been convened to begin planning for alternative arrangements for our victims of domestic and sexual violence in Marion County."

Seeking a long-term solution

Domestic violence programs are accredited by the state's Office of Domestic Violence, which is part of DCF. To apply for funding, a local agency must demonstrate that it has provided domestic violence services for 18 months.

Echoing what Woods had to say about a task force, Parker said a group of centers has stepped in with assistance for Marion County. She said those centers are from surrounding counties, such as Volusia. Meantime, officials are trying to put together a long-term solution. Parker said CASA from Pinellas is among those providing assistance.

Parker said finding a long-term solution will take time, but the important thing is that services were not stopped even after Creative Services closed its doors.

"We're continuing to provide services to Ocala," she said.

However, Judy Wilson from Creative Services has not stopped her efforts. In a Wednesday Facebook post, she wrote: "Looks like we were all fooled. Where is the new DV shelter everyone rumored about?? Not viable perhaps. It takes years of hard work. If we had a little help, we might reopen."

Jim Ross contributed to this report. Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

