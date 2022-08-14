Services at Memphis area Baptist churches continue as DOJ opens abuse probe

There is a new wrinkle in the scandal that has rocked the Baptist community and its clergy. A report details the widespread coverup of sexual abuse by the Southern Baptist Convention and the U.S. Department of Justice is opening its own investigation.

In an Associated Press report, one of the survivors of Southern Baptist sex abuse said “hallelujah,” adding that “this is what’s needed.”

The Justice Department is not commenting on their investigation, and how it may affect the 125 Southern Baptist churches in Memphis is still unclear.

Sunday morning, services at Bellevue Baptist is Cordova continued uninterrupted Sunday morning; the same weekend Southern Baptist Convention leaders confirmed its executive committee was issued a subpoena by the DOJ.

The leaders, a group that includes seminary presidents, missionary figureheads, and members of the convention’s Executive Committee, are giving few details about the investigation but did suggest it is related to a May report that concluded the convention’s Executive Committee, for two decades, worked to cover up allegations of sexual abuse by clergy and mistreated the victims reporting it.

A number of those on the Executive Committee have since resigned.

The report exposes a private list of hundreds of clergy and church workers accused of sexual abuse, kept by the Executive Committee, that also contains the names of at least a dozen ministers with ties to the Mid-South.

Among those listed, is Bellevue Baptist senior pastor Steve Gaines.

According to the report, Gaines knew of sexual abuse by an assistant pastor months before it had been publicly disclosed, leading Gaines to be heavily criticized for keeping the allegations quiet for months.

Gaines defended his actions by saying he “did not know” his obligation to report it.

In a statement on news of the Justice Department investigation, SBC leaders promised to address the issues while ensuring they never happen again.

The Justice Department subpoena does not name any individuals, the Associated Press reported, citing executive committee lawyers.

