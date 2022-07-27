Services set for Clark County deputy killed in line of duty

Jul. 26—Visitation and funeral services are planned to honor Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.

The incident at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park east of Springfield between U.,S. 40 and Interstate 70 also ended with the deaths of Cole White, 27, of South Charleston and his mother, Jodie Arbuckle, 47, of Springfield.

Yates' funeral visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the First Church of God at 3638 Middle Urbana Road. His funeral service will be held at noon on Aug. 1 at the church, with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, according to Littleton and Rue Funeral Home.

The incident, which started with gunfire, evolved into a standoff and ended with the mobile home where it happened being destroyed by fire.

Investigators have not detailed what happened, but relatives of White and Arbuckle said she went to check on him, he shot her then later shot Yates.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Ohio BCI routinely investigates shootings involving law enforcement.

The Division of State Fire Marshal Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau is continuing its investigation of the fire, State Fire Marshal spokesman Andy Ellinger said.