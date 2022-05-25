Officer in Buffalo supermarket attack honored at funeral

CAROLYN THOMPSON and AARON MORRISON
·4 min read

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The retired police officer who was shot and killed while trying to stop the gunman in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket May 14 was awarded the department's medal of honor at his funeral Wednesday, as the country processed another massacre at a Texas school that killed 19 children and two adults.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia also posthumously promoted Aaron Salter to lieutenant, saying his actions — firing multiple times at the shooter, striking his body armor — bought precious time that allowed others in the store to escape.

“Aaron bravely fought evil that day,” Gramaglia said at The Chapel in Getzville, where law enforcement officers from U.S. and Canadian departments filled a dozen rows.

Services were also held for Pearl Young, a 77-year-old grandmother, great-grandmother and substitute teacher who was devoted to her church.

Salter and Young were among the 10 Black people killed when a white gunman wearing body armor and a helmet-mounted camera targeted shoppers and workers at Tops Friendly Market, in a predominantly Black neighborhood, on a Saturday afternoon. Three others were injured in the attack, which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

The 18-year-old suspect, Payton Gendron, of Conklin, has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.

Gendron was in a Buffalo City courtroom with his attorneys Wednesday to ask a judge to bar Erie County prosecutors from commenting about the case to avoid influencing potential jurors. The judge did not immediately rule but told attorneys to refrain from speaking publicly until prosecutors and defense lawyers meet to discuss guidelines going forward, The Buffalo News reported.

Salter, 55, of Lockport, was working as a security guard at the store in his retirement, a natural move for the community-minded officer with a loud laugh that “would shock your senses” and who chewed bubble gum just as loudly, said retired Deputy Police Commissioner Kimberly Beaty, who worked with Salter.

“Aaron didn’t come to work to be entertainment, he came to do his job,” Beaty said, “but we enjoyed watching him do it.”

Salter retired from the department in 2018 after nearly 30 years. At least one of his bullets struck the suspect's armor-plated vest but didn’t pierce it, police said.

Mourners remembered Young as a God-fearing woman and cherished friend. She was a longtime volunteer in her church's soup kitchen and worked as a substitute teacher in Buffalo Public Schools.

“Her name is beautiful, just like a beautiful pearl,” Young’s oldest sister, Mary Craig of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said during the service held at Elim Christian Fellowship in Buffalo.

She used these adjectives to describe her late sister: precious, exuberant, adorable, righteous and loving. The first letter of each spells out the name Pearl.

Acting Superintendent Tonja Williams read a letter of condolence to mourners, remembering Young as a long-term, “very active” substitute teacher. The students affectionately called her “Miss Pearl,” Williams said.

“She was excited to return to the classroom and enjoyed working with the high school students. Pearl was a hard worker and dedicated to the students she served,” Williams said, reading from the letter.

Sister-in-law Gloria Anderson told mourners that Young took ministering to nonbelievers seriously. “Everywhere Pearl went she told somebody about Jesus,” Anderson said.

Young and Anderson attended a prayer breakfast together the day of the supermarket shooting. Anderson said they felt a “spiritual high” that morning.

“It was one of the most glorious times that I’ve had in a long time,” she said.

After the breakfast, Young asked Anderson to drop her off at Tops Friendly Market so she could pick up a few things. Anderson said she believes just a few minutes passed, after she pulled away to drive home, before the gunman opened fire. Anderson said she felt survivor’s guilt but has leaned on her faith to cope.

“I’m going to sorely miss her, but I know that one day, Pearl and Gloria are going to be back together again,” Anderson said.

Funerals had been held for barely a few of the Buffalo victims, before yet another mass shooting grabbed headlines. Authorities in Texas say Salvador Ramos, 18, attacked Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed. Police killed Ramos.

In Buffalo, a funeral for 62-year-old Geraldine Talley is scheduled for Friday. Ruth Whitfield, 86, will be laid to rest Saturday. The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver those eulogies.

“It’s one thing to experience personal grief,” said Salter's childhood friend, Rodney Cunningham, “and quite another to experience personal grief that is part of a national culture war that, to be candid, has been going on for years with no end in sight.”

____

Morrison reported from New York City.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN official urges world not to forget Rohingya refugees

    The head of the U.N. refugee agency urged the international community on Wednesday not to forget more than 1 million Rohingya refugees who are living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh after fleeing from neighboring Myanmar. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, said he visited the camps near the border with Myanmar and a remote island where 28,000 refugees have been relocated to ensure that their plight is not forgotten amid the crises in Ukraine and Afghanistan. Grandi is finishing a five-day visit to Bangladesh during which he met refugees, government officials, diplomats and donors.

  • Europe should not look for ways to save Putin’s face, the EP President says

    Europe should end its rhetoric about “pacification” or “saving the face” of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said on May 25.

  • Kanye West and Gap Push Back Yeezy Launch After Uvalde School Shooting

    The Gap announced that it is briefly postponing the rollout of its Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday in wake of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which an 18-year-old gunman allegedly killed 19 grade school children and two adults. “In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the […]

  • ‘Attack on our identity’: Taiwanese Americans come together after tragic California shooting

    Violence rocked a community already shook by years of rising hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

  • Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: Manoeuvres around occupiers in Eastern Ukraine are not a retreat

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022, 16:49 The situation on the eastern part of the front is very dynamic; the Ukrainian army is manoeuvring. Source: Oleksandr Motuzianyk, Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform on 25 May, answering journalists' questions Details: Motuzianyk was asked if it could be said that the Russians are advancing and the Ukrainian army is retreating in the eastern front.

  • 1 in 4 Asian American seniors were physically assaulted amid COVID-19, says new report

    One in four Asian American seniors have been physically assaulted since the onset of COVID-19, according to a new report. Throughout the pandemic, many elderly Asian Americans have been reported as victims of unprovoked violence, resulting in serious injuries and even deaths. The new report, released by Stop AAPI Hate in partnership with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), examined incidents of hate directed towards Asian Americans aged 60 and above between March 2020 and December 2021.

  • 3 charged in 2020 Florida ‘ghost candidate’ case

    A 2020 Florida Senate candidate and two political operatives, including the chairman of the Seminole County Republican Party, were charged Tuesday after an investigation into alleged campaign-finance violations.

  • Where and when funerals will be held for the Buffalo shooting victims

    Here are the latest funeral arrangements for the 'caring, wonderful' victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo.

  • Man shot four times by police in Kansas City, Kansas, sues cops, Unified Government

    He contends the injuries caused him extreme pain and — due to bullets that remain near his spinal cord — fear that he may one day become paralyzed, his lawyers wrote in the petition for a jury trial.

  • Newburgh man convicted in 2019 New Windsor slaying of Chelsea Debidin

    Cornelius Stubbs was found guilty of killing Chelsea Debidin and injuring Esteban Marrero in 2019.

  • Virginia couple welcomes third set of twins: ‘Still in disbelief'

    Because of infertility issues, Ashton and Eric Rawley weren’t sure they would ever have children. Now they have three sets of twins under the age of 6.

  • Police shootout at Rio de Janeiro favela kills more than 20

    Police in Rio de Janeiro raided the Vila Cruzeiro favela before dawn Tuesday. Local press reported that person was a 41-year-old woman hit by a stray bullet. The police statement said 11 people also were found wounded after the shootout and taken to a nearby state hospital.

  • Celestine Chaney, Buffalo supermarket victim, mourned

    Images of Celestine Chaney's shooting death in a hate-fueled attack inside a Buffalo supermarket made their way across the internet in the days that followed. Chaney, 65, was among 10 Black people killed May 14 when a white gunman wearing body armor and a helmet-mounted camera targeted shoppers and workers at a Tops Friendly Market. Chaney's son, Wayne Jones Sr., told mourners inside the Elim Christian Fellowship sanctuary that he felt empty despite being “somewhat prepared mentally for this day” after watching his mother survive breast cancer and three brain aneurysms.

  • Kendall is still "not happy" about that cucumber cutting drama, Khloé says

    It's been a few weeks since a video of Kendall Jenner awkwardly cutting a cucumber went viral, but according to Khloé, she still isn't happy about the response.

  • Steve Kerr Furiously Tells GOP to ‘Do Something’ About Mass Shootings: ‘I’m Fed Up!’

    Twitter/@NotoriousOHMA “fed up” Steve Kerr delivered an impassioned plea to Republican lawmakers on Tuesday to “do something” in the aftermath of yet another mass school shooting, saying it was “pathetic” that they won’t even vote on a universal background check bill.Hours after at least 18 elementary school children in Texas were killed by a teen gunman, the Golden State Warriors head coach told reporters at a press conference that he had no desire to talk about his team’s upcoming Western Conf

  • Texas gunman left home after fight with mom about Wi-Fi, mother's boyfriend says

    The man who opened fire in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, massacring 19 children and two adults, was a loner who kept to himself and avoided any kind of

  • School Drop-Out Gave Warning on Facebook Minutes Before Uvalde Massacre

    Texas DPS/InstagramUVALDE, Texas—The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 kids and two adults, wrote three disturbing messages on Facebook just minutes before the massacre, warning of the carnage to come.“I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” Salvador Ramos wrote about 30 minutes before his rampage at Robb Elementary School, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.Ramos made good on his vow, writing minutes later that he’d “shot my grandmother.” His la

  • Clipper’s Norman Powell Records White Woman Harassing Him at Gym

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell shared a video of a white woman bothering him at the boxing gym, reported TMZ. The woman verbally harassed him, calling him “un-American.” The situation escalated resulted in Las Vegas police getting involved and charging her with a misdemeanor.

  • Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ lit on fire overnight, suffers burns to half his body during second brutal attack in 6 years: police

    A 75-year-old man known affectionately to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” was in critical condition early Wednesday after someone doused him in flammable liquid and lit him on fire as he lay on the ground overnight on Lower Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police. Joseph Kromelis, who once told the Tribune he “roams as a way of life,” had been resting when a man he didn’t know came up to ...

  • Josh Duggar, ’19 Kids and Counting’ Alum, Sentenced to 12.5 Years After Child Pornography Conviction

    The former reality TV star was sentenced by Judge Timothy Brooks