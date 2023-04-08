Services slated for next week following shocking deaths of 2 Chicago firefighters

CHICAGO — Services have been finalized for two Chicago firefighters whose separate back-to-back line of duty deaths early this week rocked the city, according to the fire department.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died Wednesday in a Gold Coast fire, and firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died Tuesday during a West Pullman blaze.

Pelt, known as a pillar of the West Pullman community and Tchoryk, who had a smile on his face “most of the time,” were more like brothers to those who worked alongside them.

A visitation for Jermaine Pelt will be held Thursday at Bake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., in Oak Lawn from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., a statement from the fire department said.

Pelt’s funeral service is set for 11 a.m. on Friday at the House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St., in Chicago.

Meanwhile, a wake for Lt. Jan Tchoryk will be Wednesday at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., in Norridge from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A 10 a.m. funeral will be held Thursday at St. Joseph Ukrainian Church, 5000 N. Cumberland Ave., in Chicago.

