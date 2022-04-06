Is ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Using Debt Sensibly?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for ServiceSource International

What Is ServiceSource International's Net Debt?

As you can see below, ServiceSource International had US$10.0m of debt at December 2021, down from US$15.0m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$28.5m in cash, leading to a US$18.5m net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At ServiceSource International's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, ServiceSource International had liabilities of US$44.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$21.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$28.5m as well as receivables valued at US$43.6m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$6.66m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that ServiceSource International could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that ServiceSource International has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is ServiceSource International's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, ServiceSource International saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is ServiceSource International?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months ServiceSource International lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$327k of cash and made a loss of US$15m. But the saving grace is the US$18.5m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that ServiceSource International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq drops 2.3% as stocks end sharply lower after remarks by Fed's Brainard

    Stocks fell sharply Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way among major indexes after remarks by Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard sparked a jump in Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 280 points, or 0.8%, to close near 34,642, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 dropped 57 points, or 1.3%, o finish near 4,525. The Nasdaq gave up around 328 points, or 2.3%, finishing near 14,204. Brainard, in a speech, said the Fed will "continue t

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • ‘Any reasonable payment will not even cover the interest.’ I have 4 degrees and owe $197K in student loans. I’m now 55, have no savings, and am struggling. What should I do?

    The last time I talked to the loan servicer; they said my payment was $1,900 per month. Helhoski recommends using this Federal Student Aid’s Loan Simulator to see how much you might pay under different plans.

  • ‘Going to college ruined my life.’ I have $85K in student loan debt for my ‘useless degree’ but only make $16 per hour. How can I cope?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • More Than 1 Million Americans Became Millionaires Last Year. Here's How to Become One Yourself

    It's natural to think of millionaires as an elite group with few members. Also, the stock market, despite a brief dip in the spring of 2020, had a solid couple of years. Strong returns out of the cryptocurrency market also contributed to a larger number of millionaires last year.

  • Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

    When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts. Abrams now says she's worth $3.17 million, according to state disclosures filed in March. Since her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has become a leading voting rights activist.

  • A 'nightmare' Russian debt default is now very likely after the US blocked payments, BlueBay strategist says

    Timothy Ash said US bondholders would likely be hurt by the Treasury's move but said it's "their own fault" for investing in Russian bonds.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Investing in cannabis stocks can seem riskier than it really is. After all, support for the legalization of marijuana is at an all-time high, with more than 90% of Americans believing that cannabis should be legal for either medicinal or recreational use, according to a Pew Research survey last year. Three marijuana stocks that are among the best to buy and hold right now are Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

    Some sectors of the population may feel the pain of interest rate hikes, while current retirees, and those near retirement, could actually benefit.

  • Mortgage interest rates hit 5% for the first time in a decade. That’s great news.

    After falling to historic lows last year, mortgage rates are rising sharply. On April 5, they hit their highest point in more than a decade with the average US interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage topping 5%, up from under 3% just a year ago. Housing industry experts argue it’s a good thing for the red-hot US housing market.

  • Why Biden is stuck on student-debt cancellation

    Democrats want to cancel student debt, but they don't have the votes. Biden's backup plan may be to delay payback indefinitely.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.