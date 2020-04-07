Is Serviceware (ETR:SJJ) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Serviceware SE (ETR:SJJ) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Serviceware's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of November 2019, Serviceware had €8.65m of debt, up from €3.67m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has €41.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €32.8m net cash.

XTRA:SJJ Historical Debt April 7th 2020 More

How Healthy Is Serviceware's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Serviceware had liabilities of €31.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of €13.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €41.4m as well as receivables valued at €27.9m due within 12 months. So it can boast €24.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Serviceware is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Serviceware boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Serviceware's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Serviceware wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 21%, to €67m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Serviceware?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Serviceware had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through €7.7m of cash and made a loss of €1.1m. But the saving grace is the €32.8m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Serviceware may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Take risks, for example - Serviceware has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.