Servicios De La Raza Basic Emergency Services
Denver7's Amy Wadas speaks with Jenny Santos, Program Director at Servicios De La Raza: Basic Emergency Services, about how to help donate to those in need for holidays.
Denver7's Amy Wadas speaks with Jenny Santos, Program Director at Servicios De La Raza: Basic Emergency Services, about how to help donate to those in need for holidays.
Universal Audio is giving away free Volt 2 hardware audio interfaces with the purchase of an annual subscription to its Spark plugin service. This is a limited-time deal.
Cyber Monday might be over, but many of its deals are still around. Here are the best Cyber Monday tech deals that are still live today.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
One survey found that nearly 80% of people say that decorating early in the season puts them in the holiday spirit.
Nintendo's Cyber Monday bundles include a free game and three months of Switch Online access with the purchase of a Switch.
Pfizer and Amazon Web Services are just another example of how artificial intelligence is working in the background in healthcare.
Our shopping pros are here to bring you all the stellar sales, from Apple to Zappos.
Take advantage of this blowout while you still can: Crocs, Yeti and a Nautilus exercise bike for $400 (down from $1,200).
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Salted Caramel, Spiced Pumpkin, Sparkling Cinnamon: The coveted large jars are on mega sale ... right in time for hibernation season.
The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft got a bit clearer after the Bears' Week 12 win.
Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski received a lot of questions regarding Cooper Kupp ahead of Week 12 — what's the deal?
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are big-time popular and this sale won't last forever.
Today, at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky announced Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock. "With Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock, you can consistently implement safeguards to deliver relevant and safe user experiences aligned with your company policies and principles," the company wrote in a blog post this morning. As an example, Amazon uses a financial services company, which may want to avoid letting the bot give investment advice for fear it could provide inappropriate recommendations that the customers might take seriously.
Here's what the research says about how gun violence impacts kids.
In his first media conference in several months, Tiger Woods spoke about his own recovery, the PGA Tour-LIV negotiations, and how often he plans to play in 2024.
The Ballers -- a.k.a. the B's -- are expected to begin play in the independent Pioneer League in May 2024.
Spruce up your space with pre-lit and flocked options — one even lets you switch between white and multicolor lights!
Honda has issued a recall that applies to 303,700 units of the Accord and HR-V. They were potentially built with defective front seatbelt pretensioners.
Google says a geothermal energy project that can produce clean electricity around the clock is up and running. The company aims to run its data centers and offices entirely on carbon-free energy by 2050.