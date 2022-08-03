Some serving up to 10 years in prison as result of Walton drug trafficking Operation Mr. Clean

Operation Mr. Clean in Walton County and accompanying investigations resulted in dozens of people facing federal and state drug charges.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Multiple people are serving time in prison as the result of a multi-agency narcotics investigation that began more than three years ago.

The 18-month investigation dubbed Operation Mr. Clean focused on bringing down a massive drug trafficking enterprise based in Walton County.

At it’s conclusion in November 2020, the Walton County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that 15 people had been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges and an additional 29 faced state drug trafficking charges.

Many of those charged have since received prison sentences, including James Young and Shelley Johnson, a couple who, according to authorities, were responsible for operating the meth, heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking organization.

Young was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Johnson received a five-year prison sentence for conspiracy to possess controlled substances with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms by convicted felons.

They both are in custody and will be under supervision for five years after their release. The couple were reportedly known to acquire multiple pounds of methamphetamine and multiple ounces of heroin and fentanyl from sources in the Atlanta area.

They then would distribute the drugs to other dealers and users in and around Walton County from Johnson’s waterfront home in Freeport.

Almost all the people indicted on federal and state drug charges from Operation Mr. Clean have been sentenced.

Operation Mr. Clean resulted in the seizure of almost 20 pounds of meth, representing thousands of doses; 672 grams of heroin; 162 grams of carfentanil; 32 grams of fentanyl; and 533 grams of GHB, commonly referred to as the “date rape” drug.

Seven others who were indicted by a federal grand jury in 2020 have also been sentenced. Their sentences range from three years of felony probation to 10 years of imprisonment.

Offenders' sentences vary based on additional charges, re-arrests and other stipulations handed down by a judge, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Three of the people who were facing state charges have since passed away. State drug trafficking charges against Lane Free, Michelle Tyson and Austin Lee were dismissed, and Christopher Bones is awaiting trial.

Twelve people who were arrested on state drug trafficking charges were given probation or felony probation, which is typically a longer period. One person received drug offender probation, which includes elements of substance abuse treatment.

The remaining people received prison sentences ranging from 90 days in the Walton County jail to three years in prison.

Four people who received year-long prison sentences have served their time and were released from jail between December 2021 and earlier this year.

