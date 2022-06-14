'What serving our community is all about': Dighton launches Youth Police Academy

DIGHTON — Dighton Police will hold their first ever youth police academy for children ages 10-14 in July and August.

Officer Steven Ferreira, an academy instructor, said the police department hopes to give youngsters “a great experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

“During our time together, we hope to show them what serving our community is all about and how we try to be positive influences regardless of age,” he said.

The two-week sessions will be held daily from 9 a.m. - to 1 p.m. July 11-22 and Aug. 1-12.

Parents must pay a $125 tuition fee to enroll their children, and assistance with making the payment can be made with academy officials upon request.

Police stated the funds from the fees would be used to purchase academy hats and shirts and supplement the costs of a graduation ceremony.

The deadline for applying is Wednesday, June 15, and registrations can be made online at the Town of Dighton Police Department

A Dighton Youth Police Academy which is similar to this Weymouth Junior Police Academy will be held for the first time on July 11-22 and Aug. 1-12.

Ferreira said between 10 and 12 academy applicants would be allowed to enter the sessions.

“You have to limit the number of youngsters enrolled because of space availability and teaching ratios," he said.

Additional information about enrolling in the youth police academy is available by emailing Ferreira, Sferreira@Dighton-ma.gov, Officer Nicholas Barros, Nbarros@dighton-ma.gov and School Resource Officer Stephen Hathaway, Shathaway@dighton-ma.gov.

All applicants will be subjected to a background check, including academic discipline, attendance and educational review.

Police Chief Robert MacDonald stated the department “is extremely excited to offer a youth police academy to our community members for the first time.”

“Now more than ever, it is imperative that we are preparing those interested in a future in law enforcement for their careers,” he said.

“Through these academy sessions, we aim to teach many aspects of the law enforcement field while having a fun time throughout the process.”

Ferreira said having a youth police academy “has been a topic of conversation among department administrators and officers for a few years now.”

“Since COVID, we wanted to do our part to get some socialization back as the norm, and what better way than to have an academy with the youth of our community where we can educate and interact,” he said.

Ferreira said police had received an incredibly positive public response to the academy program through phone calls, email, police station lobby visitors and citizens asking officers about the upcoming sessions while on duty.

Youth Police Academy objectives

Ferreira said academy instructors want to teach youngsters “the importance of having respect, living with integrity and being accountable for your actions.”

“These are extremely important basics in life, regardless of occupation, to allow personal growth and success,” he said.

Ferreira said academy instructors want to help youngsters understand “what is wrong and why the police have a duty to act when it is discovered.”

“There are a lot of things on television, in movies, on social media and in the media that simply aren’t true or are skewed in a way that is unclear to the young mind,” he said.

The new Dighton Police Youth Academy program will offer a variety of illustrations for their students like the Weymouth Junior Police Academy.

Ferreira said the department has received advice about setting up the youth academy program from “a great network of officers that have helped us with suggestions from their own experiences with their academies.”

“With this information, we have tried to tailor our program to be efficient and effective,” he said.

Dighton Youth Police Academy training

Ferreira said children enrolled in the program would learn “the basics of police academy fitness” and participate in physical fitness tests.

Massachusetts Transit Police Officer Michael Carey demonstrates how the role of a K-9 dog during a Weymouth Junior Police Academy session on Aug. 15, 2021

“The purpose is to give them an overview of the actual police academy physical training and requirements that every full-time officer is expected to pass,“ he said.

Ferreira said some fitness activities would include having the youngsters do “push-ups, sit-ups and jogging at the Town Hall track.”

Ferreira said the instruction would include “hands-on training that illustrates why officers sometimes must apply hands-on techniques to restrain a person.”

“Some of the training will be showing cadets how police officers handcuff and escort a person who has been taken into custody,” he said.

Ferreira said the youngsters will also be shown how a suspect has their fingerprints and photo taken by officers while in custody.

