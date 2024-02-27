Serving students and the community
Serving students and the community
The payment landscape in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is marked by significant fragmentation, with numerous payment providers and methods in each country, evolving regulations and diverse customer preferences. This complexity is further compounded by challenges such as payment fraud, low checkout conversion rates, and high transaction failure rates. Although the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital payments in the region, infrastructure development remains inadequate.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
If you're paying off student loans and want to accelerate the process, here are some tips to help you get started.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
The defendant in the lawsuit was the coach's daughter.
SoFi Bank offers a wide range of products and services for customers who want to do all their banking in one place.
Some forms of student loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
The cleats are expected to arrive at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on April 11.
Student loan forgiveness programs exist for some borrowers, but the eligibility requirements are strict.
The NFT space may be down substantially from all-time highs, but brands and loyalty programs looking to reach fans in new ways can still find value, said Steve Kaczynski, co-author of the book “The Everything Token” and community lead for Starbucks Odyssey. “I think this year we’re going to see a lot of community-based brand building,” he shared on TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast. Starbucks launched Starbucks Odyssey in 2022 as its initial foray into the web3 world.
Reddit has officially filed paperwork for an Initial Public Offering on the New York Stock Exchange. It will trade under RDDT.
Video games haven't been a niche hobby for ages now, but the scale of the industry built around gaming is still not as well known as it deserves. Revenue from video games totaled some $39.4 billion in the United States during the first three quarters of 2023. Meanwhile, the box office for films in the United States was worth a comparatively modest $9 billion in all of last year.
Hero Journey Club is a budding mental health service for gamers that aims to offer a safe space for people to find community do inner work.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Krystal Kauffman worked as an organizer on political and issue campaigns for a decade before pursuing a degree in geology. Now the lead organizer at Turkopticon, Kauffman recently started as a research fellow with the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR) Institute, working alongside others to build -- in her words -- "a community of workers united in righting the wrongs of the big-tech marketplace platforms."
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
Of the professions in danger of being replaced by AI, language teacher is certainly up there. AI, some employers have decided -- including Duolingo, recently -- is a reasonable enough stand-in for human experts when it comes to language instruction. One of those is Loora, which leans on conversational AI to teach English to students.
Google says Gemma is its contribution to the open community and is meant to help developers "in building AI responsibly."
International Education Corporation aimed to maximize enrollment and profits by manipulating test outcomes to benefit from the federal student aid program, according to an investigation.
Loved01's moisturizers, cleansers and other go-tos are designed to be more affordable and accessible than other celeb-backed products.