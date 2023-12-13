After serving time for 2 Pittsburgh bank robberies, 60-year-old is indicted in Erie heist

A serial bank robber is returning to federal court yet again.

Vaughn D. Carter, a 60-year-old Erie resident convicted in federal court of bank robberies in Pittsburgh in 2002 and 2018, has been indicted in federal court in Erie on charges that he robbed the downtown Erie branch of PNC Bank in October.

Carter, a Pittsburgh native who had moved to Erie, was initially charged by Erie police in the Oct. 24 heist, in which he was accused of making off with $340 in $20 bills after he presented the teller with a note with an image of a gun.

Those charges included the felonies of robbery and making terroristic threats. Carter has been in the Erie County Prison, unable to make $100,000 bond, since Erie police charged him on Nov. 6.

A man Erie police identified as Vaughn D. Carter, 60, is seen on surveillance video walking on Peach Street after police said he robbed the PNC Bank branch at 901 State St. in downtown Erie on Oct. 24.

The U.S. Attorney's Office typically takes over bank robbery prosecutions from the local authorities, and that is what happened in Carter's case.

The penalties for bank robbery are usually higher in federal court than in Common Pleas Court in Pennsylvania. Carter was also on federal supervised release for his conviction for the 2018 bank robbery in Pittsburgh when he was charged in the robbery of the PNC Bank branch on State Street in Erie.

A federal grand jury indicted Carter in the Erie case on Tuesday, according to documents docketed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Erie. He is charged with one felony count of bank robbery, and is accused of using force, violence or intimidation during the holdup.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, according to a indictment memorandum that the prosecutor on the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Anglin, filed. Anglin also asked that Carter stay detained in prison.

The bank robbery of the PNC Bank branch in Erie is the third in the Erie area since late October and the fourth in Erie County so far this year.

Carter was charged in one of those cases. Erie police charged three suspects in one of the other robberies, on Nov. 15 at the Citizens Bank branch at 3835 Peach St. .

The other two robberies remain under investigation. They are the robbery of a Key Bank branch in North East on Jan. 23 and the Dec. 4 robbery of the Citizens Bank branch inside the Giant Eagle store at the Yorktown Centre, 2501 W. 12th St., in Millcreek Township.

Vaughn Carter prosecuted in 2 Pittsburgh bank robberies

In Carter's case, his first bank robbery occurred in 2002 and the second in 2018, both in Pittsburgh, according to court records.

In the 2002 case, he pleaded guilty to a count of bank robbery and was sentenced in 2003 to eight years in federal prison and three years of supervised release, according to the records, which are limited due to the age of the case.

In the 2018 case, Carter was arrested in early 2019 and pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery later that year. He was sentenced in 2020 to 2½ years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to court records.

Carter was released from prison on April 12, 2021, after he got credit for time he served in prison following his arrest, according to court and prison records. Based on his date of release, his three years of supervised release — similar to probation — does not expire until April 12, 2024.

In the 2018 case, Carter was charged with robbing the First National Bank at 114 E. Carson St. on Pittsburgh's South Side on Nov. 1, 2018. Carter did little to hide his identity, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in that case. He wore no mask or gloves and got away with $1,000 after telling the teller that he was committing a bank robbery and wanted large bills.

Investigators identified Carter, then a Pittsburgh resident, as the bank robber by tracking the getaway car and obtaining fingerprints from it, the U.S. Attorney's Office said at the time.

Carter did little to disguise self in Erie robbery, police said

The circumstances of the 2018 case are similar to what authorities alleged occurred in the Erie heist.

Carter is accused of walking into the PNC branch at 901 State St. at about 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 24 and handing a teller a note the note that threatened that he had a gun. Police said he was unarmed.

Carter during the robbery was wearing a disposable surgical mask — like those worn during the COVID-19 pandemic — according to police and surveillance video. But Carter did not wear a full mask, such as one that covered his entire face, and he did little to hide his identity when he left the bank.

A man Erie police identified as Vaughn D. Carter, 60, is seen on surveillance inside the PNC Bank branch at 901 State St. in downtown Erie on Oct. 24. Carter is accused of robbing the bank on Oct. 24 after walking into the lobby and handing teller a note with the image of a gun, police said.

A surveillance photo of him taken after the robbery, as he is on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of Peach Street, about seven blocks south of the PNC Bank, showed him with the surgical mask pulled down to his chin.

Erie police used the surveillance photos to seek the public's help in solving the bank robbery. Police arrested Carter after getting a tip.

Carter is 'no stranger' to criminal justice system

Carter's indictment on Tuesday is the latest in a long string of criminal prosecutions, including for the two other bank robberies. Court records show Carter has been in and out of prison since he was 21.

The records portray him as as a military veteran with a troubled childhood who has spent most of his life as a criminal addicted to drugs and unable to function without getting incarcerated repeatedly. His mother died in the Allegheny County Prison in 1983, he did not know his father and his stepfather was a drug dealer who was shot and killed during a robbery in 1982, according to court records.

The other offenses that landed Carter in prison include harassment, receiving stolen property, grand larceny, retail theft and theft of services, according to the court records.

Carter "is no stranger to the criminal justice system," a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh wrote in a sentencing memorandum in the 2018 bank robbery case.

Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Serial bank robber indicted in heist of $340 at PNC in downtown Erie