ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.28

The board of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) has announced that the dividend on 6th of January will be increased to $0.28, which will be 22% higher than last year's payment of $0.23 which covered the same period. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.3% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

ServisFirst Bancshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

ServisFirst Bancshares has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 8 years. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, ServisFirst Bancshares' latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 21%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 18.7% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 21% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

ServisFirst Bancshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that ServisFirst Bancshares has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.10 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 32% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that ServisFirst Bancshares has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like ServisFirst Bancshares' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for ServisFirst Bancshares for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is ServisFirst Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

