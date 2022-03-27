ServisFirst Bancshares' (NYSE:SFBS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s (NYSE:SFBS) dividend will be increasing to US$0.23 on 8th of April. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

ServisFirst Bancshares' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, ServisFirst Bancshares was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

ServisFirst Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

ServisFirst Bancshares' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from US$0.10 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 32% per annum over that time. ServisFirst Bancshares has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that ServisFirst Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. ServisFirst Bancshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like ServisFirst Bancshares' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

