Is Servizi Italia S.p.A. (BIT:SRI) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Servizi Italia S.p.A. (BIT:SRI) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 4.6%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Servizi Italia should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Servizi Italia fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 40%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

In terms of its peers, Servizi Italia produces a yield of 4.6%, which is high for Healthcare stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Servizi Italia as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three essential aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SRI’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SRI’s outlook. Valuation: What is SRI worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SRI is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

