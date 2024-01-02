ServU Federal Credit Union aims to break ground on Denison Parkway. What we know

ServU Federal Credit Union is hoping to break ground on a branch office at the intersection of Denison Parkway and Columbia Street in 2024.

Jennifer Miller, Corning City Planning and Economic Director, said demolition of a home that formerly occupied the Denison Parkway site where ServU plans to build a branch office was recently completed.

“They are currently working on the site plan,” Miller said. “They have to get site plan approval from the city Planning Commission before work can begin, but they haven’t submitted anything yet.”

Keith Orfanides, ServU President and CEO, said ServU's intention is to build a full-service office at that site.

"We would be moving off a small current location on Market Street, at the corner of Pine and Market Street, near Centerway Square, once that project is completed," Orfanides said. "We hope to break-ground on that project sometime in 2024."

Property where a home was recently torn down off Denison Parkway will soon house a ServU Federal Credit Union

Orfanides didn't commit to an exact timeline because ServU has another construction project that is just starting in Penn Yan, at 102 Delano Place, which is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

ServU plans to get the design through the design phase with the Corning City Planning Commission to break ground in 2024.

"After that I'm not too sure on the timeline yet," Orfanides said. "We are looking at a new building, a branch with a full drive through and a drive-up ATM. It will be a modern, friendly, attractive building."

Corning City Mayor Bill Boland called the plan for new construction of a ServU branch office a continuation of economic development on Denison Parkway.

“The ongoing development on Denison Parkway will continue in part based on updates of the city zoning changes that were made several years ago,” Boland said.

The Corning City Council adopted commercial design guidelines in 2007 to ensure these projects are complementary to the community.

Miller said she expects ServU to submit plans to the city Planning Commission sometime this winter.

ServU opened a newly built headquarters building at 87 Victory Highway, Painted Post, in October 2021.

The building features a full-service branch on the first floor and an upper level that houses back-office staff. ServU Credit Union members can take advantage of two drive-thru lanes, a drive-up ATM, a self-service coin machine and a tech bar.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: ServU expected to add Corning branch office on Denison Parkway in 2024