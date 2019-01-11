Is SeSa S.p.A.’s (BIT:SES) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

While small-cap stocks, such as SeSa S.p.A. (BIT:SES) with its market cap of €362m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Companies operating in the Electronic industry, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into SES here.

Does SES produce enough cash relative to debt?

SES has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €168m to €227m – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, SES’s cash and short-term investments stands at €228m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, SES has generated cash from operations of €66m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 29%, signalling that SES’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SES’s case, it is able to generate 0.29x cash from its debt capital.

Can SES pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at €361m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.73x. For Electronic companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does SES face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, SES is a highly leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether SES is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SES’s, case, the ratio of 23.92x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as SES’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

SES’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around SES’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for SES’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research SeSa to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

