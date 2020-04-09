Has SeSa S.p.A. (BIT:SES) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Assessing SeSa S.p.A.'s (BIT:SES) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Below, I assess SES's latest performance announced on 31 January 2020 and evaluate these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Commentary On SES's Past Performance

SES's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 January 2020) of €36m has jumped 24% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 8.7%, indicating the rate at which SES is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at if it is merely because of an industry uplift, or if SeSa has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, SeSa has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.5% is below the IT Electronic industry of 5.5%, indicating SeSa's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for SeSa’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 15% to 15%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 39% to 83% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

SeSa's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While SeSa has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research SeSa to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 January 2020. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

