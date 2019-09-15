SESAME synchrotron sheds new light on Middle Eastern science, history and politics

SESAME scientific director Giorgio Paolucci points out one of the magnetic devices used to accelerate electrons around the synchrotron’s ring at the facility in Jordan. (GeekWire Photo / Alan Boyle)

GeekWire’s Alan Boyle reports on a $90 million science project with a diplomatic twist in Jordan, one of the stops on this summer’s Middle East science tour.

ALLAN, Jordan — For Israeli researchers, SESAME could open up a path for finding out exactly what the frankincense mentioned in the Bible was made of.

For Arab researchers, SESAME could reveal how the awe-inspiring structures built thousands of years ago at Jordan’s Petra archaeological site were decorated.

And what’s nearly as awesome as the potential discoveries is the fact that Israelis and Arabs are working together at SESAME to make them.

So what is SESAME?

On the literal level, it’s an acronym standing for “Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East.” That reflects the scientific purpose of the facility in the Jordanian town of Allan, about an hour’s drive north of Amman, the capital.

Researchers use the 436-foot-round synchrotron ring to whip up electrons and send them speeding through a magnetic obstacle course that generates brilliant flashes of light. When those light beams hit the atoms in samples of material — including bits of frankincense from the place where the Dead Sea Scrolls were found, or rock carvings borrowed from Petra — they can reveal their chemical composition in stunning detail.

“Basically, a synchrotron is a really, really big light bulb,” said Tel Aviv University biophysicist Roy Beck-Barkai, who represents Israel on SESAME’s governing council.

But there’s another level on which to see SESAME: Just as synchrotron physics can shed light on materials science, chemistry, biology, archaeology and other fields, SESAME’s international reach can build bridges in a region of the world that sorely needs them.

“Connections are at the heart of what a synchrotron is. … It is good for making connections between all of those sciences, but it is also good for making personal connections,” Beck-Barkai said.

Tools for Big Science

Synchrotrons may not have the science sex appeal associated with, say, the Large Hadron Collider on the French-Swiss border or the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory. But like LIGO’s detectors in Washington state and Louisiana, synchrotrons are cutting-edge instruments in the Big Science toolkit.

More than 60 synchrotrons are in operation around the world, including a half-dozen in the United States. SESAME is the only one operating in the Middle East.

The Arab-Israeli project was conceived in the 1990s and built up momentum in 2003 with the official groundbreaking in Jordan, which was selected as the host country in part because it had diplomatic relations with all the other founding members — Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Pakistan, Palestine and Turkey. (Since then, Bahrain has left the consortium, while Cyprus and Iran have joined.)

Construction went forward thanks to $25 million in cash contributions, plus tens of millions of dollars’ worth of hardware donated by the European Union. The organization was modeled after CERN, the particle physics lab that hosts the Large Hadron Collider. Jordan’s contribution of land and equipment brought total estimated investment past the $90 million mark.

The donated equipment turned SESAME into a bargain for its backers. “This is the lowest-cost XAFS beamline ever built,” said Messaoud Harfouche, who’s in charge of the synchrotron’s X-ray beamline.

It took more than a decade to complete construction, due to the ups and downs of Middle East relations, plus a freak snowstorm in 2013 that caused the synchrotron building’s roof to collapse. But the facility finally opened for business in 2017. In February, a 6.48-megawatt solar power plant came online to generate all the electricity SESAME needs.

We got an inside look at the synchrotron facility, courtesy of SESAME’s Italian-born scientific director, Giorgio Paolucci. The tour started at a thick door leading through the walls that shield the synchrotron ring from the outside world. One of the highlights was the chance to climb on the steel catwalks hanging over the ring’s high-voltage equipment. (Don’t panic: The machine was turned off during our visit.)