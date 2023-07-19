In Session: Assistant district attorney argues Leilani Simon's actions constitute murder

People cross Montgomery Street as they walk towards the entrance of the J. Tom Coleman Courthouse on Tuesday.

ADA argues Leilani Simon's actions constitute malice murder

On July 14, Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Timothy Dean responded to Leilani Simon's defense team's request to dismiss malice murder charges against their client in the death of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

Dean argues in the latest court filing that the charges ― malice murder, felony murder, concealing death of another, and five counts of making a false statement ― are warranted based upon what happened to Quinton's body after his mother disposed of him in a dumpster.

“Hours after... the hydraulic forks of a front-loading garbage truck lifted up the dumpster and dumped its contents, including Quinton, into the large box that constitutes the back of the truck. Then, a powerful compactor built into the truck compacted the contents of the box,” Dean wrote in the filing.

“Eventually, the truck disgorged its load at the 'trash basin' of a local landfill. A bulldozer then shoved the heaped garbage some 300 feet from the trash basin to a 'cell.' Once at the cell, the garbage — and Quinton — were compacted by a roughly 50-ton machine that looks something like a steamroller, but with rollers that are studded rather than smooth.

“All of which is to say: Quinton’s body went through a lot.”

Quinton Simon, 20 months old

With these actions, Dean argued, Leilani Simon deliberately tried to hide Quinton’s body. “Her actions in disposing of his body and concealing its whereabouts indicate that her specific intent and hope was that Quinton would never be found at all. The idea seems to have been no body, no case.”

Dean cited multiple court cases that set precedent that defendants can still be charged with murder even without a body found, including Hinton v. State.

“One marvels at the brazenness. Granting the Defendant’s special demurrer would be tantamount to telling the Defendant and other would-be murderers: Get rid of the body entirely — or do a good enough job trying — and the Court will reward your cunning and depravity by declaring you beyond the reach of prosecution for murder.”

A motion hearing is scheduled for July 21.

DA re-evaluating cases handled by SPD Det. Ashley Wood

On July 14, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones sent an email to the defense attorneys representing four alleged murder suspects that her office is re-evaluating their cases to determine if they can meet the burden of beyond reasonable doubt at trial after the Savannah Police Department (SPD) launched an internal affairs investigation for the lead detective working the cases.

The SPD launched an internal investigation into Det. Ashley Wood earlier this year for falsifying information, including security footage and text messages, in multiple search warrant applications tied to the 2021 murder of Charles Vinson.

In the email, Jones said she met with SPD Chief Lenny Gunther on July 6. During the meeting, the DA’s office was informed that Wood was fired following the an internal affairs investigation, which found her to have “inconsistent, unreliable, and/or false statements made during her investigation.”

Savannah Morning News has requested the internal affairs documents.

The decision to terminate Wood is pending review by the City of Savannah and may be subject to the appeal process ― if Wood chooses to appeal her termination.

Jones told the defense attorneys that they should be expect to be contacted on or before August 7, the same day the trial is scheduled.

The Time Saver convenience store on MLK JR Boulevard and West Bay Street is in a busy area near multiple hotels, SCAD buildings, and luxury living spaces.

Man, woman accused of killing British tourist plead guilty

On July 14, the man and woman accused of shooting and killing a British tourist at a Bay Street convenience story pleaded guilty to murder.

Benjamin Tucker, 27, was visiting from England when he was shot around 1:20 a.m. on April 24, 2022, at the Time Saver convenience store on West Bay Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Corey Reynolds Kent was sentenced to 20 years on a voluntary manslaughter charge. The felony murder charge against him was vacated. Georgiamae Lawrence was sentenced life with parole for a malice murder charge. Lawrence is also sentenced to 20 years for aggravated assault, which she will serve concurrently to the malice murder charge.

