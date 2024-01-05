New session, new bills. Here’s some of what WA lawmakers are proposing in 2024

The 2024 legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 8.

While bills introduced during the 2023 session still have a chance of revival for the upcoming session, lawmakers will have a new list of proposals to consider for 2024.

Here are some of the bills that lawmakers have been prefiled for consideration.

Outdoor equipment

HB 1868 would require a reduction in emissions from outdoor power equipment.

Sponsored by Rep. Amy Walen, D-Bellevue, this legislation would limit the sale of gas-powered outdoor equipment such as leaf blowers and lawnmowers after 2026.

According to the bill, the legislation aims to phase out fossil fuel-powered equipment to transition to cleaner alternatives by offering tax relief and a temporary grant program for zero-emission landscaping equipment. Federal and state entities would not be subject to the legislation.

Substance bans

HB 1921 would prohibit the use of certain substances in food.

Introduced by Rep. Davina Duerr, D-Bothell, and co-sponsored by three other House Democrats, this bill would prohibit the manufacture, sale, delivery, or distribution of substances including brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and red dye 3 by 2027.

Even-numbered years for all elections

HB 1932 would shift general elections for local governments to even-numbered years in an effort to increase voter participation.

Local elections now are held in odd-numbered years, while federal and state elections are conducted in even years. This bill, sponsored by Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, would move local elections to even-numbered years, when more voters participate.

A similar bill was introduced in the Senate during the 2023 session, but stalled in the Senate Rules Committee.

Artificial Intelligence

HB 1934 would establish an artificial intelligence task force.

Sponsored by Rep. Travis Couture, R-Allyn, and co-sponsored by Democrats and other Republicans at the request of the state Attorney General, the bill notes that AI is “a fast-evolving technology that holds extraordinary potential and has a myriad of uses for both the public and private sectors” but that the federal government has yet to enact any meaningful regulations and oversight on the use of the technology.

The task force would assess current use of the technology to make recommendations for standards of use and “regulation of generative artificial intelligence systems” to the Legislature.

A companion bill was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Joe Nguyen.

Fentanyl education

HB 1956 would require fentanyl and other substance use prevention education.

This bipartisan legislation is sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, at the request of the Governor’s Office and would require state agencies to review substance use prevention education materials to identify potential changes or additional resources.

The bill also would require the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to “make updated substance use prevention education materials and resources available on the agency’s public website for use by school districts, educational service districts, and community-based organizations working with school-aged youth.”

Additionally, education for the prevention of fentanyl and other opioid use must be provided to every student in seventh and ninth grade once a year under the proposal.

A companion bill in the Senate was introduced by Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island.

Recognizing the Pacific razor clam

HB 1984 would designate the Pacific razor clam as the state clam.

In recent years Washington has adopted a state dinosaur, a state microbe and a state sport. This bipartisan legislation is sponsored by Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, and would adopt the razor clam as the state’s clam, as the bill’s author believes it is an “icon of the state.”

Education prerequisites

HB 1915 would make financial education instruction a graduation requirement and a required component of public education.

Sponsored by Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, and co-sponsored by multiple Democratic and Republican House lawmakers, this bill would make it a requirement in Washington for students to receive financial education before they can graduate high school. The legislation also establishes tiered financial education instruction for elementary and middle school students.

A companion bill is being sponsored in the Senate by Javier Valdez, D-Seattle.

Civil action for tampering with sexually protective devices

HB 1958 addresses nonconsensual removal of or tampering with a sexually protective device.

Sponsored by Rep. Liz Berry, D-Seattle, and co-sponsored by other House Democrats, this legislation would create a civil cause of action against individuals who remove or tamper with sexual protective devices such as condoms or diaphragms during sexual contact if consent was not given.

The bill creates ways for courts to offer a pathway for compensatory damages, punitive damages, statutory damages of $5,000 per violation, injunctive relief, or any other relief that a court may deem appropriate.

Firearms purchases

HB 2054 would prohibit bulk purchases and transfers of firearms.

Sponsored by Rep. Darya Farivar, D-Seattle, along with two other House Democrats, this legislation would prohibit firearms dealers from selling or transferring more than one gun to a purchaser or transferee in a 30-day period.

Currently there is no law limiting the number of firearms purchases in Washington state.

Constitutional amendment for gendered terms

HB 4208 would remove gendered terms from the Constitution.

Rep. Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah, is sponsoring the bill that would remove gendered terms as has been done in California, Hawaii, New York, and Vermont.

“I think the main reason we haven’t taken this antiquated language out of the constitution is the time and effort it requires to amend the constitution,” Ramos said in a news release. “While many might see this as a symbolic exercise, I think it is vital that our governing document reflects the reality of our state. I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring this amendment forward and updating our constitution to include all Washingtonians.”

The proposal would require a constitutional amendment and would need approval from a two-thirds majority in both the state House and Senate. If passed, the amendment would then require voter’s approval on the 2024 ballot.

Year-round standard time

SB 5795 would have Washington adhere to year-round Pacific Standard Time. Residents would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.

Lawmakers are trying to pass legislation this year to keep Washington in Pacific Standard Time year-round with legislation sponsored by Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, and co-sponsored by Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond.

Washington would join Arizona and Hawaii in observing year-round standard time, if passed.

Lawmakers passed a similar bill in the state to move to year-round Daylight Saving Time in 2019, but Congress, which ultimately has the final say, has yet to act on that legislation. Washington can bypass the approval of Congress by enacting standard time year-round instead.

Increasing graduation numbers

SB 5850 would provide support to students who are chronically absent and at risk for not graduating high school.

This bipartisan legislation is sponsored by Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia. In a news release, Braun said that the legislation “is about improving the safety net in ways that will help school-age children to become students again – to reengage and resume their path to a high-school diploma.”

Holocaust education

SB 5851 covers education about the Holocaust and genocide in public schools.

Sponsored by Braun and Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, this proposed bill would designate April as international genocide prevention and awareness month, and would require public schools to provide age-appropriate education on the understanding of the Holocaust and genocide.

Handling diseased elk

SB 5892 covers the disposing of elk with treponeme-associated hoof disease.

Proposed by Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, this legislation cites the need for private citizens to prevent the spread of the hoof disease in the state’s elk population.

According to the bill, 17 counties in Washington have confirmed the disease in elk populations that causes “chronic hoof overgrowth, sole ulcers, and sloughed hoof capsules.” Aside from allowing private citizens to dispose of elk suspected of carrying the disease without regard for hunting season or tags, the bill directs the fish and wildlife commission to develop a three-year pilot program to gauge the effectiveness.

Public records exemption committee

SB 5779 would strengthen the role of the state’s public records exemptions accountability committee.

The state’s Sunshine Committee, which is responsible for tracking public records exemptions and offering recommendations to the Legislature to repeal or amend those exemptions, has said that they have been repeatedly ignored by the Legislature in the last several years as exemptions to withhold public records pile up. Earlier this year the committee even considered dissolving itself.

Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, who sits on the committee, recently introduced the legislation to make public records a priority issue for lawmakers in Olympia.

“The message came through loud and clear,” Wilson said in a news release. “Public records advocates are feeling ignored, and I can’t blame them. We keep talking in the Legislature about our support for open government and transparency, and then we turn around and find new excuses to keep government records out of public view.

“We need to strike a better balance. We can start by giving the Sunshine Committee a stronger platform and taking a more systematic approach to disclosure issues.”