In Session: Chatham County defense attorney requests psychiatric evaluation of murder suspect

Defense attorney requests psychiatric examination for Alphonso Irving

On Jan. 24, Kimberly Copeland, a defense attorney for murder suspect Alphonso Irving, filed a petition for psychiatric examination, claiming that she believes a “psychiatric examination is required to determine whether [Irving[ is competent to stand trial and assist in his defense.”

Irving, Copeland wrote, was “under some delusional compulsion or suffering from some mental disease, injury or congenital deficiency,” and questioned whether, at the time of the offense, Irving had the mental capacity to distinguish between right and wrong.

On Jan. 25, 2023, a Chatham County Grand Jury indicted Irving for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. Savannah Police detectives arrested and charged Irving with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15, 2022, at the European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Woman indicted for cruelty to children in second degree and simple battery, arrested by Board of Education Police

On Jan. 24, the Chatham County grand jury indicted Viola Underwood with cruelty to children in the second degree and simple battery tied to an incident that occurred on Nov. 7, 2022.

According to the indictment, Underwood was arrested on Nov. 7, 2022, by the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education Police (BOEPD). In the indictment, prosecutors charge Underwood with criminal negligence and causing a child excessive physical and mental pain by “hitting her on the buttocks multiple times."

Underwood is not nor has ever been an employee of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, according to a district spokeswoman, and her relationship to the child is unclear. The Savannah Morning News has requested the incident report.

An arraignment is scheduled on March 18.

Chatham County ADA asks court to delay motion hearing in Alex Eric Duncan case, citing new hires

On Jan. 26, the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office requested the court delay a motion hearing scheduled for the same day to determine whether Alex Eric Duncan was immune from prosecution for allegedly shooting and killing Samuel Bryant IV on July 1, 2022, around the 4500 block of Meadows Avenue in the Liberty City neighborhood.

On Aug. 31, 2022, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Duncan in that shooting for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The motion is in response to another motion filed on June 26, 2023, by Duncan’s defense attorney, Gregory Crawford. In that motion, Crawford requested the court find Duncan immune from prosecution for murder because he was acting in self-defense. In the motion, Crawford outlined years-long tension between Duncan and Bryant that dated back to a “physical altercation” at the high school they both attended in 2016.

Since then, Crawford alleged, Bryant carried a grudge toward Duncan. At 10:15 a.m. on the day of the shooting, Crawford wrote in the motion that Duncan and Bryant “exchanged unpleasantries” as Duncan was driving his mom’s car and Bryant was walking along Staley Avenue. About five hours later, Bryant “came out of the woods” and appeared at Duncan’s front door. When Duncan’s mom opened the door, Bryant falsely told her he and Duncan were supposed to play basketball. Duncan then opened the door, and Bryant “attempted to push his way into the residence while attacking the defendant.”

Crawford wrote that “Defendant, in fear, shot and killed Bryant. The defendant’s actions were reasonable given Bryant’s behaviors and actions. Defendant did not have the luxury of time or hindsight to measure the threat and decide on an appropriate response.”

Citing O.C.G.A 16-3-24.1, Crawford wrote that Duncan is “immune from criminal prosecution as the evidence shows that Defendant was defending himself and his home at the time Samuel Bryant attacked him.”

Chatham County Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Harrison Pratt requested the court continue the motion hearing due to the “nature of the case, the complexity of the hearing, and the fact that the undersigned Assistant District Attorney recently took over the case from the previously assigned Assistant District Attorney Claire Farley,” who recently left the office to work for the National District Attorney's Association.

“The undersigned is without adequate time to sufficiently prepare for hearing,” Pratt, who began with the DA's office on Jan. 22, wrote in his motion.

In an early January phone call, Chatham County DA Shalena Cook Jones said there are currently 12 ADAs assigned to prosecute cases in the six superior courtrooms ― the same number as of early May 2023, when the SMN published an investigative report detailing the high caseload of prosecutors. According to Jones, Farley was assigned to a superior courtroom with 259 active cases at the time of her resignation.

