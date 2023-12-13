In Session: Former youth advocate released on bond; man pleads guilty to concealing death

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Opollo Johnson released on $50,000 bond

On Nov. 29, Opollo Johnson was released on $50,000 bond. Johnson is the former youth advocate accused of rape by one of the teenagers he met through his mentoring duties.

The bond order states that Johnson stay at a residence on Ogeechee Road, abide by a curfew, remain in his residence from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. every day. The bond order also states that Johnson must not possess any firearms and not consume any drugs, nor violate state or federal laws. The bond order states that Johnson must not come within 500 feet of the alleged victim, members of her immediate family, or individuals with whom she shares a residence.

Jury trial in the case is scheduled for March 11.

Reginald Antonio Anderson pleads guilty to concealing death of another

On Dec. 5, a guilty plea transcript was filed in Chatham County Superior Court that revealed why Reginald Antonio Anderson pled guilty to one count of concealing the death of another.

The charge stems from the death of 25-year-old Alexa Brodak, who was found dead near homeless camp three under the Highway 17 overpass.

As Chatham County Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Whitney Gregory explained in the hearing, a man directed police to the location of Brodak, whose identity was not known at the time, down a gravel access road.

“Police get there and they find this,” Gregory explained during the hearing held on Nov. 15. “The Jane Doe is facedown in the grass. Her arms are outstretched and her shoes are missing, and she's being feasted on by ants. Police quickly notice that the grass had been pressed down, as if she had been dragged.”

At the hearing, Gregory requested the court sentence Anderson to the maximum sentence of 10 years. Anderson’s DNA was found in Alexa’s oral cavity and both sides of her neck, said Gregory. Using GPS data and surveillance video, police tracked Anderson driving a Black Honda down the access road with Brodak, added Gregory.

Gregory asked the court to take into consideration Anderson’s federal sentence for distribution of drugs.

“There's a statute that grants immunity if someone is overdosing and you take them to the hospital, they're not going to get prosecuted. So, there is no excuse whatsoever for Reginald Anderson to take her into the woods and treat her like roadkill.”

For the federal case, Anderson was convicted and sentenced to prison for 10 years without parole, said Anderson’s defense attorney Michael Schiavone. Anderson has been in jail for the past four years and has a pending felony charge in Worth County, said Schiavone.

Brodak’s father and mother also testified at the guilty plea hearing and asked the judge to give Anderson the maximum sentence.

During the federal trial sentencing, Brodak's father said Anderson pulled down his mask and smiled at his wife. "I wanted to forgive you. I wanted to say it was a mistake and that part of it was her mistake trusting you. And you are just pure evil, pure evil."

Brodak's father added, “In my heart of hearts, I believe the fact is she died in your presence, at your hands, based on the drugs that you gave her. And in some states, you would be tried for that. And I get they're only doing what they can prove. But you had - you were - you caused her death and not just hid it, in my opinion.”

A motion hearing in the case is scheduled for March 26.

Travis Washington indicted for murder

On Dec. 6, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Travis Washington for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, in connection to the death of Rashad Goodine on Sept. 4, around Bismark and LaRoche streets.

In mid-September, Chatham County Police conducted a “large-scale manhunt” for Washington in the Skidaway Road corridor after attempting to serve a search warrant at a house near the Oak Forest area. The 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the Chatham County Detention Center (CCDC) and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A calendar call/arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Lionel Cook found not guilty of all charges, including murder

On Dec. 7, a Chatham County jury found Lionel Cook not guilty of all charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

According to an SPD press release, at around 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2020, SPD officers responded to the 1100 block of Hadley Street and discovered a 69-year-old homeless man suffering from wounds sustained during a cutting. He was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Detectives identified Lionel Cook, 57, as a suspect in the incident and booked him into CCDC on murder charges.

