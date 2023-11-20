In Session: Judge denies bond for man charged with murdering cousin

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Karon Shields indicted for murder; judge denies bond

On Nov. 15, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Karon Shields for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, in connection to the death of Madrell Reynolds on Aug. 21, on the 300 block of Inglewood Drive.

The grand jury also indicted Akenya Newsome for hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal for concealing the location Shields, and for making a false statement to a Savannah Police Department (SPD) detective by “repeatedly providing false information about her son’s whereabouts.”

During an Oct. 4 bond hearing, Shields’ attorney Larrry Chisholm asked the judge to grant Shields bond. Chisholm said Shields is 20 years old, has no prior convictions and is not a flight risk considering he turned himself in right away when SPD issued a warrant for his arrest.

Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Whitney Gregory opposed the bond. While Gregory confirmed that Shields does not have a criminal history, she said, “We do believe he’s a risk to the community."

Gregory added that the state believes he is a risk to the administration of justice and potential witness tampering. “There are more people involved in this case than meets the eye at this stage, and we believe him being released will obstruct the investigation.”

Citing the investigation at the hearing, Gregory added, “He murdered, in cold blood, his cousin.

“Your honor, this is not some Parker’s convenience store robbery gone wrong. It’s not a bar fight where alcohol is fueling sort of violence. This man, in cold blood, shot four times. Had time pause, turn around, and shoot two more times into the body of his own cousin. That is a danger to the community, and bond should be denied.”

Chisholm stated that Shields’ younger brother, who is 16 years old, said the cousins were shooting at each other. "This is a family incident that just went way too far."

But Gregory claims that Reynolds wasn’t wielding a gun at all. Gregory added that Shields' younger brother is a witness. "He could also be a defendant, depending how the investigation rolls out," said Gregory.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes denied bond. No additional hearings are scheduled yet in the case.

Deandre Tyrone Miller re-indicted for felony murder

On Nov. 17, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert denied bond for Deandre Tyrone Miller. Two days earlier, on Nov. 15, a superseding indictment was filed for Miller for two counts of felony murder, in connection with the July 2, 2021, fatal shooting of Arthur Boston. Miller is also charged for the same offense with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Miller has been indicted for the same offense twice before ― once on Aug. 24, 2021, and on Aug. 16, 2023.

It’s not immediately clear why Miller has been indicted for the same crime three times. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones did not return a phone call.

On Nov. 6 of this year, Miller’s attorney, Lloyd D. Murray Sr. of Murray & Adkins, filed a motion for reconsideration of bond. Since July 19, 2021, Murray noted in the motion, Miller has been incarcerated in the Chatham County Detention Center.

“Through an ongoing set of circumstances including but not limited to the multiple changes in ADA’s, as well as multiple continuances and Defendant's inability to proceed any faster given post-COVID-19 realities causing [delays] such as the backlog of cases, Defendant has been prevented from moving his cases forward to any final resolutions and further has been and remains still unable to adequately assist in his defenses.”

Murry also stated that Miller has “several ties to the community,” poses no significant risk of fleeing, poses no significant threat or danger to any person or the community, poses no significant risk of committing any felony pending trial, and poses no significant risk of intimidating witnesses or otherwise obstructing the administration of justice.

Miller, however, has been charged and convicted of felony crimes in the past.

On Aug. 29, 2018, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Miller for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana - less than an ounce, a window tint violation and theft by receiving stolen property, related to an offense that occurred on June 11, 2018.

On Jan. 29, 2020, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot sentenced Miller under the provisions of the first offender act for all charges in the indictment. According to Georgia Code 42-8-60, the First Offender Act allows a person with no prior felony convictions to dispose of their criminal case without a conviction. Under the First Offender Act, Abbott sentenced Miller to a total of 10 years, with two to serve and eight years probated, according to a sentencing order. Miller received credit for time served from June 11, 2018, through Jan. 27, 2020.

Part of Miller's probation depended on him agreeing not to violate any law. According to a probation revocation motion, Miller violated his probation on Feb. 24, 2021, when he was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, more than an ounce, operating a vehicle containing a secret compartment and improperly turning at an intersection.

On July 15, 2021, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Miller for making a false statement related to an incident that occurred on July 7, 2021. According to the indictment, Miller told an SPD officer that he “falsely stated” that he “entered the house after the police had responded to the shooting.”

No hearings are scheduled yet in the case.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: In Session: Judge denies bond for man charged with murdering cousin