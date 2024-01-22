In Session: Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of 4-year-old boy

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Rakeem Gibbs pleads guilty to murder in second degree

On Jan. 12, Rakeem Gibbs pled guilty to murder in the second degree. On April 20, 2022, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Gibbs for allegedly leaving a firearm “where it was easily accessible” to a four-year-old boy, who shot and killed himself. The grand jury also indicted Gibbs for cruelty to children in the second degree, but prosecutors chose not to prosecute that charge.

Gibbs was sentenced to 20 years, including five years to serve in prison and 15 years on probation. Gibbs will receive credit for time served in custody, since Feb. 4, 2022.

Jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 22, but prosecutors and Gibbs’ defense attorneys were able to reach the negotiated plea 10 days before trial.

DFCS attorney files motion to quash subpoena

On Jan. 15, an attorney for the Division of Family and Children's Services (DFCS) filed a motion to quash a subpoena filed by the defense attorney representing Taylor Holbus, which sought to produce records held by DFCS.

Taylor James Holbus and Sara Ashley Jopling were indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022, for second-degree murder, in the death of their daughter. They were arrested and taken into custody on Dec. 30, 2022.

According to court documents, Holbus and Jopling's infant daughter was found unresponsive by paramedics on Oct. 15, 2021.

An incident report and the toddler's obituary painted a picture of Jopling and Holbus as grieving parents, whereas prosecutors accuse them of murdering their infant daughter.

Citing multiple statutes, the DFCS attorney, Jennifer McComas, argued that releasing the records would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and be a misdemeanor.

In a separate court filing, McComas is requesting Holbus and Jopling appear at a motion hearing on Jan. 29 in Chatham County Superior Court, where Judge Benjamin Karpf will deliberate on the motion.

