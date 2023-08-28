In Session: Parents plead not guilty in death of 16-month-old daughter

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Parents plead not guilty to murder charges involving death of their infant

At an arraignment on Aug. 16, Sara Jopling and Taylor Holbus pled not guilty to felony murder, murder in the second degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the death of their 16-month-old daughter.

According to court documents, paramedics found Holbus and Jopling's daughter Elliott “Ellie” Tindall unresponsive by paramedics on Oct. 15, 2021. Holbus and Jopling were indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on Dec. 7, 2022. They were arrested and taken into custody on Dec. 30, 2022.

A trial docket call for Holbus and Jopling is scheduled to take place on Jan. 5, 2024.

Jennifer Cooper denied bond after she was charged with the murder of her infant

On Aug. 17, Jennifer Cooper was denied bond pursuant to O.C.G.A 17-6-1 in Chatham County Recorder’s Court.

The Chatham County Police Department charged Jennifer Cooper, 33, with the murder of her infant. The Chatham County Police Department has also charged her with possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects.

CCPD responded to a residence in the 100 block of Quacco Road at 10:40 p.m., Aug. 3. Cooper was charged after evidence was collected at the scene. She is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the child’s cause of death.

An arraignment is scheduled for Cooper on Oct. 5.

Grand jury indicts Javonte Ward on charges of involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old woman

On Aug. 23, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Javonte Ward on charges of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, making a false statement and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18 years old.

In the indictment, prosecutors charged Ward with shooting and killing Kayla Davis, 21, on July 1, “without any intention to do so.” The prosecutors also charged Ward with concealing his firearm and willfully making a false statement to a CCPD officer. Ward is also charged with unlawfully possessing a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

No hearings are scheduled yet in the case.

Statesboro resident Logan Odom indicted on charges of homicide by vehicle after he was racing his vehicle in Savannah

On Aug. 23, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Logan Odom with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, two counts of driving under the influence, driving without a license, racing on highways or streets, and reckless driving.

In the indictment, prosecutors charge Odom with killing Justin Anderson while racing his Honda Motorcycle on Pine Meadow Drive on Oct. 16, 2022, without a driver’s license. Odom, a Statesboro resident, later tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, according to the prosecutors.

No hearings are scheduled yet in the case.

Colleen Mond indicted on charges of homicide by vehicle and DUI after killing man on Truman Parkway

On Aug. 23, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Colleen Mond with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, two counts of driving under the influence, and failure to yield at the right-of-way.

Prosecutors charged Mond with killing Steven Fagan Jr. on East President Street “without malice afterthought” on June 1, 2023. Within three hours after the accident, Mond’s alcohol concentration was above 0.08 grams. According to the indictment, Mond intended to turn left at the intersection of East President Street and Harry Truman Parkway, and failed to yield the right of way to Steven Fagan Jr., who was driving a motorcycle and approaching from the opposite direction.

No hearings are scheduled yet in the case.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Ga court updates for August 24 2023