In Session: Three men indicted for felony murder after attempted robbery

$20,000 bond granted to man charged with two murders

On Sept. 11, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert granted $20,000 bond to Shawn Campbell, who was arrested in March by Savannah Police and charged with murder. While incarcerated at the Chatham County Detention Center from March 21 through April 26, he also was charged in the Feb. 23 murder of Timothy Lewis, 42, on the 4200 block of New Castle Street around 10:30 p.m.

Campbell has been previously denied bond twice. On Oct. 28, Campbell was denied bond by Colbert for the same reasons his bond was denied on May 31: He was deemed a “significant threat or danger to person(s), to the community, or to any property in the community."

During a virtual hearing on Sept. 5, however, Colbert granted Campbell bond after she considered "pertinent factors.” The bond order requires Campbell to remain in a residence on an electronic monitor and without possessing any firearms, commit no new law violations and attend all court appearances.

According to a bond order, Campbell and a person exchanged words at a “celebration of life event.” Lewis assisted Campbell in leaving the event. When Campbell returned later to look for his cell phone, he shot Lewis. With a warrant out for his arrest, SPD arrested Campbell on May 6 and he was booked into Chatham County Detention Center.

A jury trial in the case is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024.

Person accused of voluntary manslaughter

On Sept. 11, an accusation was filed in Chatham County Superior Court against Chalia Greene for charges of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On March 22, 2021, according to the accusation, Greene shot and killed Tamia Green while “acting solely as the result of a sudden, violent and irresistible passion, resulting from serious provocation.” Prosecutors also charge Greene with pointing a gun at Washonda Moss.

According to previous reporting, Savannah Police arrested and charged Greene with the murder of Green on Worth and Archer streets. At the time of the alleged killing, Greene and Green were 21 years old.

Three men indicted for felony murder after armed robbery

On Sept. 13, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Akilee Wilson, 23, Roland Heyward, 22, and Albert Mack, 27, for multiple counts of felony murder tied to a double homicide that took place after an armed robbery.

On Aug. 9, at around 11:30 a.m., at an apartment complex on Fenwick Village Drive, Chatham County officers responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex, where they found two adult victims deceased inside one apartment. The shootings did not appear to be random, according to a CCPD press release.

On Aug. 10, according to the CCPD, detectives arrested the three men.

In the September indictment, prosecutors charge Wilson, Heyward and Mack for allegedly shooting and killing two men ― Eric Townsend and Robert Johnson ― in the commission of an armed robbery.

In total, the grand jury indicted Wilson for six counts of felony murder, and Heyward and Mack for four counts of felony murder each. Additionally, the grand jury indicted Heyward and Wilson for five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony each, while the jury indicted Mack for four counts on the same charge.

All three defendants received three counts of aggravated assault each and one count of armed robbery each.

Wilson was the only defendant who was indicted for one count of Possession of Firearm by first offender probationer. That charge stemmed from Wilson possessing a semi-automatic firearm while on probation as a felony first offender for an aggravated assault charge in Cherokee County Superior Court, according to the September indictment.

On Aug. 10, Heyward was denied bond by Recorder’s Court Judge Harris Odell Jr. due to O.C.G.A 17-6-1.

An arraignment for the three defendants is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Opening statements in felony murder trial about drug deal gone wrong

During an eight-hour hearing on Thursday, prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out their opening arguments in a felony murder trial in Chatham County Superior Court.

The murder trial centers around John Bailey and Taj Gayle, who were charged in December 2020 with murder in connection with the death of Melanie Steele.

On Sept. 14, 2019, Steele was reported missing on the 2100 block of California Avenue. In November 2020, a DNA analysis determined that human remains discovered off of New Hampstead Parkway on March 18, 2020, were those of Steele.

A grand jury also indicted Marcus Wilson with felony murder and kidnapping in connection with Steele's disappearance. Justin Lewis Path also was indicted for felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. On Sept. 11, the State nolle prosequi’d ― did not prosecute ― the armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge. The state ultimately reached a negotiated guilty plea with Path for the felony murder charge.

The Chatham County Grand Jury indicted Bailey for two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit the sale/purchase of controlled substances, kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The grand jury indicted Gayle for two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In his opening statement, Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Sean O’Brien argued that Steele went to meet up with Bailey to conduct a drug deal. O'Brien argued that Marcus Wilson “stood back and watched in horror” as Bailey shot Steele.

In its opening statement, the defense disagreed with that notion. “What the state failed to tell you in that nice little story packed up in a box with a bow is that the bulk of that information comes from a liar," argued Katherine Kelly, the public defender representing Bailey. "Mr. Wilson is a liar…What Mr. Wilson did in this case, and what the evidence will show in this case is that he lied to the police over and over and-over.”

During cross examination, Wilson admitted that he lied multiple times throughout the police investigation process, including about his relationship with Bailey and whether he was aware of the alleged murder when it happened.

Direct examined by Chatham ADA Lyle Burnham, Wilson claimed he was afraid to come to the police for months because he was afraid that he would be implicated in the case and suffer from retaliation.

Jury trials are scheduled in the case through early October.

