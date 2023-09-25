In Session: Three men indicted for June 10 murder of Jamie Bernard Burton Jr.

People cross Montgomery Street as they walk towards the entrance of the J. Tom Coleman Courthouse on Tuesday.

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety and courts reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Three defendants indicted for murder of Jamie Bernard Burton Jr.

On Sept. 20, a Chatham County grand jury indicted three defendants ― Montrez Hopson, Dwayne Singleton, Shaddrick Lacount ― with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Jamie Bernard Burton Jr.

According to a Chatham County Police Department press release, around 6:10 a.m. on June 10, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at Westlake Apartments, 1900 Westlake Ave., in Liberty City. When officers arrived, they found Burton in the breezeway of one of the buildings, dead from a gunshot wound.

At the time, investigators did not believe the shooting was random.

On July 7, Chatham County Police arrested and charged the three suspects in connection with the murder. CCPD already had issued an unrelated warrant for theft by taking for Lacount at the time of his arrest. A plea hearing for Lacount is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Man indicted for Alexis Devoe's 2020 murder

On Sept. 20, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Rashaun Padgett for the Feb. 8, 2020 murder of Alexis Devoe, aged 17. Padgett faces charges of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

At around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2020, officers responded to Memorial Health University Medical Center after Devoe was transported to the hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Devoe had died from injuries sustained from the shooting.

The U.S. Marshalls Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Padgett on May 6, 2020, and charged him with murder. At the time of the arrest, according to previous reporting, Padgett was also wanted for his suspected involvement in a separate armed robbery charge that was not connected to this case.

According to Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert’s March 9, 2023, bond order denial, “The armed robbery charge stems from an incident alleged to have occurred on Savannah State University’s campus on May 5, 2019 during which [the] defendant is alleged to have used a firearm to steal another firearm from occupant of the dwelling.”

About eight years ago, Padgett was convicted of a federal crime and served prison time as a result, according to federal court records.

On Dec. 9, 2015, a Chatham County grand jury indicted Padgett for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and carrying a weapon without a license. Those charges stemmed from two separate 2015 incidents.

In March the following year, a Federal Grand Jury indicted Padgett for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, and drug user in possession of firearm, among other charges, according to a copy of the federal indictment. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Nov. 18, 2015, according to the federal indictment.

On Oct. 27, 2016, Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Breedon chose to not prosecute those charges, citing the fact that Padgett had been indicted by a federal grand jury. Federal Court Judge Lisa Wood sentenced Padgett to 21 months in prison and three years supervised release, according to a copy of the sentencing order.

A jury trial for Padgett is scheduled for Oct. 9.

John Bailey and Taj Gayle sentenced to life without parole for December 2020 murder

After closing arguments were heard on Sept. 20, a Chatham County jury found two defendants ― John Bailey and Taj Gayle ― guilty of murder for the December 2020 death of Melanie Steele.

On Sept. 14, 2019, Steele was reported missing from the 2100 block of California Avenue. In November 2020, a DNA analysis determined that human remains discovered off New Hampstead Parkway on March 18, 2020, were those of Steele.

The jury found Bailey guilty of two counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit the sale/purchase of controlled substances, and kidnapping. The jury also found Gayle guilty of felony murder and kidnapping.

The jury did not prosecute Bailey or Gayle on other related charges, including armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse Jr. sentenced both Bailey and Gayle to life without parole.

Justin Lewis Path and Marcus Wilson also were indicted for Steele's murder. The state ultimately reached a negotiated guilty plea with Path. Wilson's case has not been deliberated yet, but he did serve as a key witness for the prosecution.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News